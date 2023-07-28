2023 Emmys postponed indefinitely due to actors and writers strikes

The ongoing actors and writers strikes have caused the TV academy to postpone the Primetime Emmy Awards from September. Speculation about a new date is just that. While there are rumors of rescheduling in both November and January 2024, nothing can be firmed up until the two guilds reach an agreement with the powers-that-be. To date, there have not been any negotiations between the parties. The WGA walked on May 2 while SAG-AFTRA hit the picket lines on July 14 (two days after the Emmy nominations were announced).

The primetime ceremony had been set to take place on September 18 and air live coast-to-coast on FOX. The Creative Arts section of the Emmys were to be handed out at two non-televised events on September 9 and 10. Despite the uncertainty about new dates for these awardsfests, the final round of Emmy voting will still kick off on August 17. This second phase of the process will run for 12 days until Aug. 28. (Last year voters were also given a dozen days to make their final decisions.)

The Tony Awards went on as planned on June 11 but that was under a special waiver with the WGA (and before SAG-AFTRA went on strike). That ceremony, ably emceed by Ariana DeBose (who is up for an Emmy for hosting last year’s Tonys) was filled with numbers from the nominated shows. But there was no pithy patter from the presenters and DeBose ad-libbed her intros.

Back in 1980 the Emmys went ahead on September 7 despite the actors being on-strike (that three month walkout didn’t end until October 23). Of the 52 nominated performers, only one attended the ceremony: Powers Boothe. He won for his portrayal of cult leader Jim Jones in the limited series “Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones.” In his acceptance speech he acknowledged the risk he was taking: “This is either the most courageous moment of my career or the stupidest.” Given that he was unable to parlay that win into other starring roles, it may well have been the latter.

