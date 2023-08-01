2023 Emmy predictions: Why Jessica Chastain can still win without Best Limited Series bid for ‘George and Tammy’

Heading into the 2023 Emmys nominations, Jessica Chastain led Gold Derby’s odds to win Best Movie/Limited Actress for her transformative performance in Showtime’s “George and Tammy.” After all, she won the SAG Award for her portrayal of country superstar Tammy Wynette back in February, leaving the 2022 Emmy champ, Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”), in her wake. Not included in that lineup, however, was late-breaker Ali Wong, who now leads our current odds for “Beef.”

Complicating Chastain’s quest for another gold trophy (she won the Best Actress Oscar in 2022 for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) is the fact that “George and Tammy” failed to snag a bid in the competitive Best Limited Series race. With that snub she was surpassed by Wong, whose Netflix show racked up 13 nominations overall. Two more actresses had nominations corresponding with a top limited series bid: Lizzy Caplan in “Fleishman Is in Trouble” and Riley Keough in “Daisy Jones and the Six.” The field of five is rounded out by Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”) and Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”).

SEE Making of ‘George and Tammy’: Lively roundtable with Michael Shannon, Jessica Chastain and creator Abe Sylvia

One might think all hope is lost for Chastain, but she wouldn’t be the first to run away with this prize despite the lack of a series nomination. The most recent example of this is Regina King, who won five years ago for her portrayal of Latrice Butler in “Seven Seconds.” She prevailed despite being the only nominee for the Netflix series. In doing so, she defeated Jessica Biel (“The Sinner”), Laura Dern (“The Tale”), Michelle Dockery (“Godless”), Edie Falco (“Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders”) and Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story: Cult”).

Prior to King, Laura Linney achieved the same feat 10 years ago for “The Big C: Hereafter.” In what was considered an Emmy upset at the time, Linney defeated a dynamite lineup that included Jessica Lange (“American Horror Story: Asylum”), Helen Mirren (“Phil Spector”), Elisabeth Moss (“Top of the Lake”) and Sigourney Weaver (“Political Animals”).

Like King and Linney, Chastain has one major advantage in this race – name recognition. Sure, King and Linney weren’t exactly up against slouches, but had they not had major industry respect heading into those respective Emmy races, their chances of winning would have been slim. Chastain is a three-time Oscar nominee (2022 winner), five time SAG Awards nominee (three-time winner) and is fresh off her first Tony nomination for “A Doll’s House.” Furthermore, Chastain’s “George and Tammy” has more Emmy nominations than either King’s “Seven Seconds” (one) or Linney’s “The Big C: Hereafter” (two).

“George and Tammy” has been nominated for four 2023 Emmys, including Best Movie/Limited Series Actor for Michael Shannon, Best Cinematography and Best Period Costumes. While Wong is a formidable front-runner for “Beef,” you can’t count out Chastain who has a proven track record for taking home hardware for playing true-life Tammys.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners through September 18

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions