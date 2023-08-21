2023 Emmys slugfest: Rob and Marcus ‘living on the edge’ as they predict 4 guest acting races [WATCH]

“I’m excited to tell you who I’m now predicting because if you looked at my predictions last week, it’s different than today,” declares Marcus James Dixon, who’s joined by fellow Gold Derby senior editor Rob Licuria to debate the four guest acting categories at this year’s Emmys. “You are always right on the edge of living on the edge,” Licuria responds. Both editors celebrate the nominations they love, bemoan those they say missed out and advocate for those lucky four contenders that they say will win. Watch our 2023 Emmys slugfest video for the four guest acting races above.

The 2023 Emmy nominations were announced on July 12 to rapturous applause and a few cries of despair, as Emmy nominee Yvette Nicole Brown (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”) and Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma revealed the choices for the best of the best on television this past season. The academy and primetime ceremony broadcaster Fox recently announced that the 2023 Primetime Emmys have been pushed back four months to January 15, 2024 due to the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes in Hollywood, with the Creative Arts ceremonies currently slated for the weekend before. The four guest acting winners will be announced on Night 2 of the Creative Arts Emmys, currently scheduled on Sunday, January 7.

Two HBO juggernauts, nominations leaders “Succession” and “The Last of Us,” completely dominated the Best Drama Guest Actor and Best Drama Guest Actress races, taking up ALL of the slots, with James Cromwell, Arian Moayed, Hiam Abbass, Cherry Jones and Harriet Walter representing the epic family drama’s final season, and Murray Bartlett, Lamar Johnson, Nick Offerman, Keivonn Montreal Woodard, Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid and Anna Torv representing the post-apocalyptic drama’s freshman season.

Over in Best Comedy Guest Actor and Best Comedy Guest Actress, while “Saturday Night Live” usually dominates, this year it only managed two nominees — Pedro Pascal and Quinta Brunson. “Ted Lasso” takes up an impressive four slots (Sam Richardson, Becky Ann Baker, Sarah Niles and Harriet Walter), “The Bear” claims two (Jon Bernthal and Oliver Platt), with the rest of the field represented by single nominations for “Only Murders in the Building” (Nathan Lane), “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Luke Kirby), “Abbott Elementary” (Taraji P. Henson) and “Poker Face” (Judith Light).

