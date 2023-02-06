2023 Emmys: ‘Ted Lasso’ could become 7th comedy series ever to win for first 3 seasons

Heads up, stats nerds: If “Ted Lasso” wins Best Comedy Series for Season 3 at the upcoming 2023 Emmys after previously claiming trophies for Seasons 1 and 2, it will join a list of just six other laffers that have accomplished this rare feat. The most recent time this happened was for ABC’s family mockumentary “Modern Family,” which actually prevailed for its first five seasons on the air (2010-14). Before that was “30 Rock” (first three seasons in 2007-09), “Frasier” (first five seasons in 1994-98), “Taxi” (first three seasons in 1979-81), “All in the Family” (first three seasons in 1971-73) and “The Phil Silvers Show” (first three seasons in 1956-58).

Apple TV Plus’ feel-good comedy is coming off two consecutive Emmy cycles in which it won a combined 11 awards, including back-to-back trophies for series, lead actor Jason Sudeikis and supporting actor Brett Goldstein. Its other Emmy victories were for supporting actress Hannah Waddingham, casting, picture editing and sound mixing (for Season 1), and director M.J. Delaney (for Season 2).

“Ted Lasso” stars Sudeikis as the titular American football coach who travels to the UK to coach soccer, a sport he knows nothing about. Rumors are circulating that the upcoming third season, due to premiere in the spring, will be its last ever, but that still has not been confirmed.

According to Gold Derby’s early bird Emmy predictions, “Ted Lasso” is the front-runner to win Best Comedy Series and Best Comedy Actor (Sudeikis) yet again. It’s also favorited for nominations in the categories of Best Comedy Supporting Actress (Waddingham and Juno Temple) and Best Comedy Supporting Actor (Goldstein and Nick Mohammed). More categories will be added to our predictions center in the coming months.

So what shows could possibly stop “Ted Lasso” from becoming the seventh comedy in history to win for Seasons 1, 2 and 3? Per our racetrack odds, the laffers to watch out for the most at this initial stage are “Abbott Elementary,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “The Bear,” “Barry,” “Hacks,” “Wednesday” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Stay tuned.

Last month at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Apple shared a first look photo at the long-awaited third season. It features Sudeikis and Mohammed having a staring contest in an elevator sometime after their blowup that occurred in the Season 2 finale, while recurring guest star Anthony Head looks on. Who’s ready to “BELIEVE” all over again?

