2023 Emmys: A closer look at ‘The Bear’s’ 13 nominations for Season 1

“The Bear” has been one of the hottest shows since its premiere over a year ago in June 2022 on FX, streamed on Hulu. Garnering wins from the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild, Writers Guild of America and Producers Guild of America Awards, the eight-episode first season concludes its awards tally with 13 Emmy nominations, becoming the most cited series for FX in its total of 37. The gritty show revolving around a troubled chef returning to run his family’s Chicago beef sandwich shop got into every single major category needed to be a huge contender for the top race of Best Comedy Series. Read on for a closer look at “The Bear’s” 13 Emmy nominations for Season 1.

“The Bear” is the third-most nominated series in the comedy category this year, just one behind Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” at 14, and eight behind Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” at 21. The other nominees in descending order of noms are Netflix’s “Wednesday” at 12, Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” and HBO’s “Barry” at 11, ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” at eight, and Amazon Freevee’s “Jury Duty” at four.

The series was able to get five actors nominated, only second behind “Ted Lasso’s” number of nine actors. For Best Comedy Actor, Jeremy Allen White, winner of all the winter precursor awards, contends for the season finale, “Braciole,” where his character Carmy Berzatto comes to terms with his older brother Mikey’s death; incidentally, the episode is also the submission of the actor portraying the aforementioned brother, Jon Bernthal in Best Comedy Guest Actor, where he shows up in the first scene tormenting Carmy. Bernthal will be competing with Oliver Platt, who plays close family friend Jimmy, with the fourth episode, “Dogs,” where Carmy caters his children’s birthday party.

In the supporting categories, Ebon Moss-Bachrach is mentioned for Best Comedy Supporting Actor with the sixth episode, “Ceres,” looking at his character Richie’s history with Mikey, who was his best friend, as well as his inferiority after Sydney’s arrival. Playing Sydney is Ayo Edebiri, nominated in Best Comedy Supporting Actress. She entered the subsequent and penultimate episode, “Review,” where Sydney goes through the ringer from inadvertently forcing the kitchen to prepare hundreds of pre-orders to arguing with Richie and accidentally stabbing him with a knife, and later quitting the restaurant.

As with the technical nominations, the categories are evenly split between “Review” and the pilot (“System”) where episodes are applicable. The former takes place in real time with a majority of it in one take, giving its bids in directing, sound mixing, and sound editing, while the latter introduces all the characters and setting and is recognized in writing, picture editing and production design. This also makes the series creator Christopher Storer a solo double nominee as he penned “System” and directed “Review.” Completing the list is the series’ crucial nom in casting, making it one of two series in comedy to receive acting, writing, directing and casting mentions (the other being “Ted Lasso”).

Here are the 2023 Emmy nominations for “The Bear”:

Best Comedy Series

Joanna Calo, Executive Producer

Josh Senior, Executive Producer

Christopher Storer, Executive Producer

Hiro Murai, Executive Producer

Nate Matteson, Executive Producer

Rene Gube, Co-Executive Producer

Tyson Bidner, Produced by

Best Comedy Actor (“Braciole”)

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto

Best Comedy Supporting Actor (“Ceres”)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard ‘Richie’ Jerimovich

Best Comedy Supporting Actress (“Review”)

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu

Best Comedy Guest Actor (“Dogs”)

Oliver Platt as Uncle Jimmy ‘Cicero’ Szorski

Best Comedy Guest Actor (“Braciole”)

Jon Bernthal as Michael ‘Mikey’ Berzatto

Best Comedy Writing (“System”)

Christopher Storer, Written by

Best Comedy Directing (“Review”)

Christopher Storer, Directed by

Best Comedy Casting

Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by

Jennifer Rudnicke, Location Casting

Mickie Paskal, Location Casting

AJ Links, Location Casting

Best Comedy Picture Editing (“System”)

Joanna Naugle, Editor

Best Half-Hour Production Design (“System”)

Sam Lisenco, Production Designer

Eric Dean, Art Director

Emily Carter, Set Decorator

Best Half-Hour Sound Mixing (“Review”)

Steve “Major” Giammaria, Re-Recording Mixer

Scott D. Smith, CAS, Production Mixer

Best Half-Hour Sound Editing (“Review”)

Steve “Major” Giammaria, Supervising Sound Editor

Evan Benjamin, Dialogue Editor

Jonathan Fuhrer, Sound Effects Editor

Annie Taylor, Foley Editor

Chris White, Foley Editor

Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist

Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners through January 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions