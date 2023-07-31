2023 Emmys: A closer look at ‘The Crown’s’ 6 nominations

“The Crown” is back in the Emmy race again with its fifth season and the final completion of its ensemble rotation cast. The last time it was eligible in 2021, the historical drama about Queen Elizabeth II swept all the main categories at the Emmys and won 11 awards overall including Best Drama Series. This year, it received six nominations as part of Netflix’s haul of 103, the most of any streaming service and second of all networks. While this is the show’s first entry in the single digits, it still maintained its Best Drama Series bid and received crucial mentions in many of its technical categories. Read on for a closer look at “The Crown’s” six nominations.

In the top program race, “The Crown” is the only series from Netflix in contention, competing against four dramas from HBO: “House of the Dragon,” “The White Lotus,” “The Last of Us” and “Succession,” the latter three all receiving over 20 nominations at 23, 24 and 27 in chronological order. The rest of the field including “House of the Dragon” are in the same realm of tallies as “The Crown,” with Disney+’s “Andor” at eight (same as “HotD”) AMC’s “Better Call Saul” at seven, and Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” at three.

Even though “The Crown” was snubbed for writing and directing for the first time, it still was able to get an acting nomination for Elizabeth Debicki in Best Drama Supporting Actress as Diana, Princess of Wales, following Emma Corrin’s lead nomination last season for the same role. Debicki was also recognized at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards, and will choose an episode from the season for consideration.

For the Creative Arts, the series received a key casting nomination as well as notices for cinematography, period costumes and hairstyling, all for the season’s third episode “Mou Mou,” which centers around Mohamed Al-Fayed and his career leading up to his fateful meeting with Diana, where his son Dodi is introduced to her for the first time.

This season of “The Crown” takes place between 1991-1997, when John Major was Prime Minister and includes the separation and divorce of Prince Charles and Diana, as well as her infamous and consequential Panorama interview with Martin Bashir. Along with Queen Elizabeth’s state visit to Russia and the handover of Hong Kong, the season ends with Tony Blair taking the Prime Minister role, just months before Diana’s tragic and fatal car crash.

It is uncertain how much of a role Debicki will have in the show’s final season, but the many of the rest of the main cast which includes Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Dominic West, Lesley Manville and Olivia Williams will complete the final two-season cast cycle of the series as the show ends with Season 6.

Here are the 2023 Emmys nominations for “The Crown”:

Best Drama Series

Producers TBA

Best Drama Supporting Actress

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

Best Drama Casting

Robert Sterne, Casting by

Best One Hour Cinematography (“Mou Mou”)

Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Photography

Best Series Period Costumes (“Mou Mou”)

Amy Roberts, Costume Designer

Sidonie Roberts, Assistant Costume Designer

Christof Roche-Gordon, Costume Supervisor

Best Period/Character Hairstyling (“Mou Mou”)

Cate Hall, Hair Designer

Emilie Yong Mills, Assistant Hair Designer

