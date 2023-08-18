2023 Emmys: A closer look at ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s’ 14 nominations

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is not slowing down for its last turn at the Emmys. For its fifth and final season, the period comedy on Amazon Prime Video is finishing exactly at the same amount it started with, at 14 Emmy nominations, almost a fifth of the streamer’s 2023 total of 68. This is the longest-spanning season for the show, covering five decades in nine episodes detailing the title character’s ascending career and destructive personal life. Among its mentions are its bid for Best Comedy Series, an honor that it has received its entire run (it won in 2018), as well as major categories it has succeeded in years past. Read on for a closer look at “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s” 14 Emmy nominations.

The series is the second-most nominated comedy this year at the Emmys, behind only Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” with 21. Over on the ad-supported Freevee stream, “Jury Duty” contends with four nominations followed by, in ascending order of bids, ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” with eight, HBO’s “Barry” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” with 11, Netflix’s “Wednesday” with 12 and FX’s “The Bear” with 13.

Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein are the only actors to have received citations for all five seasons, and are back again in the Best Comedy Actress and Best Comedy Supporting Actress races, categories both women have won for the early seasons. Borstein will try for her third supporting trophy as Susie Myerson entering the episode “The Testi-Roastial” for consideration, while Brosnahan will go for bookend wins with the series finale “Four Minutes,” where her character Midge Maisel gives a memorable stand-up performance in the amount of time per the episode title.

Not surprisingly, the series finale is being recognized for multiple categories across the board with major noms for Luke Kirby in Best Comedy Guest Actor and creator Amy Sherman-Palladino for Best Comedy Directing; both are previous winners. The episode, which has multiple time jumps and wraps up the characters’ storylines, is additionally contending for cinematography and music supervision.

Borstein’s submission episode “The Testi-Roastial,” where Susie is honored and roasted at the New York Friars Club and is later fired by Midge for involving her career through her mob ties, is also cited for its sound mixing, while the subsequent episode “A House Full of Extremely Lame Horses” is up for period hairstyling.

The rest of the technical categories go to the show’s fourth episode “Susan,” where Midge performs in an industrial musical. It competes in period costumes, makeup and production design, with the song “Your Personal Trash Man Can” in original music and lyrics, and the dance routines “Trash Man” and “Dream Kitchen” together in scripted choreography.

Here are the 2023 Emmy nominations for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”:

Best Comedy Series

Daniel Palladino, Executive Producer

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Executive Producer

Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Co-Executive Producer

Neena Beber, Co-Executive Producer

Dipika Guha, Supervising Producer

Matthew Shapiro, Producer

Sal Carino, Producer

Jen Kirkman, Producer

Isaac Oliver, Producer

Nick Thomason, Produced by

Best Comedy Actress

Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel (“Four Minutes”)

Best Comedy Supporting Actress

Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson (“The Testi-Roastial”)

Best Comedy Guest Actor (“Four Minutes”)

Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce

Best Comedy Directing (“Four Minutes”)

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Directed by

Best One-Hour Cinematography (“Four Minutes”)

M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography

Best One-Hour Sound Mixing (“The Testi-Roastial”)

Ron Bochar, Re-Recording Mixer

Mathew Price, CAS, Production Mixer

Stewart Lerman, Scoring Mixer

George A. Lara, Foley Mixer

Best Period/Fantasy Production Design (“Susan”)

Bill Groom, Production Designer

Neil Prince, Art Director

Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator

Best Series Period Costumes (“Susan”)

Donna Zakowska, Costume Designer

Katie Hartsoe, Assistant Costume Designer

Ben Philipp, Assistant Costume Designer

Amanda Seymour, Assistant Costume Designer

Claire Aquila, Costume Supervisor

Marie Seifts, Costume Supervisor

Best Period/Character Hairstyling (“A House Full of Extremely Lame Horses”)

Kimberley Spiteri, Department Head Hairstylist

Keleen Snowgren, Key Hairstylist

Diana Sikes, Key Hairstylist

Valerie Gladstone, Key Hairstylist

Emily Rosko, Hairstylist

Matthew Armentrout, Hairstylist

Best Period/Character Non-Prosthetic Makeup (“Susan”)

Patricia Regan, Department Head Makeup Artist

Claus Lulla, Key Makeup Artist

Joseph A. Campayno, Key Makeup Artist

Michael Laudati, Makeup Artist

Tomasina Smith, Makeup Artist

Roberto Baez, Makeup Artist

Best Music Supervision (“Four Minutes”)

Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor

Best Original Music and Lyrics (“Susan”) (Song Title: Your Personal Trash Man Can)

Curtis Moore, Music & Lyrics

Thomas Mizer, Music & Lyrics

Best Scripted Programming Choreography (Routines: Trash Man / Dream Kitchen)

Marguerite Derricks, Choreographer

