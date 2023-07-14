2023 Emmys: A closer look at ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’s’ 8 nominations

Burgeoning network The Roku Channel had a breakthrough year at the Emmys thanks to its original telefilm “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” In all, the Weird Al Yankovic biopic parody received eight nominations including three for the infamous music superstar himself for producing, writing and music & lyrics. In addition, former “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe earned his first major career bid for taking on the role of Weird Al. Read on for a closer look at “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’s” eight nominations.

In the top category of Best TV Movie, “Weird” by far received the most noms of any of its rivals this year. The others, in descending order, are Hulu’s “Prey” with six, Disney+’s “Hocus Pocus 2” with three, and NBC’s “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” and Hulu’s “Fire Island” both with two. Earlier this awards season, “Weird” claimed two Critics Choice Awards for movie and actor, plus the Producers Guild Award for movie.

Radcliffe’s competition in Best Movie/Limited Actor includes one former winner (Evan Peters for “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”), one prior nominee (Kumail Nanjiani for “Welcome to Chippendales”), and three Emmy newbies (Taron Egerton for “Black Bird,” Michael Shannon for “George and Tammy” and Steven Yeun for “Beef”). Peters prevailed in 2021 for his supporting role on “Mare of Easttown,” while Nanjiani was nominated in 2019 for guest-starring in “The Twilight Zone.”

Yankovic and Eric Appel co-wrote the production, with Appel also serving as producer and director. The other Emmy nominees in the Best Movie/Limited Writing category are Lee Sung Jin (“Beef”), Joel Kim Booster (“Fire Island”), Taffy Brodesser-Akner (“Fleishman Is In Trouble”), Patrick Aison & Dan Trachtenberg (“Prey”) and Janine Nabers & Donald Glover (“Swarm”).

The below-the-line categories “Weird” is recognized in at the Creative Arts Emmys are casting, picture editing, music composition, music & lyrics and sound mixing. “Now You Know” is the original song written by Weird Al specifically for the telefilm, and you can watch the official lyric video at the bottom of this post.

SEE ‘House of the Dragon’ bosses explain why Rhaenys didn’t just kill everyone with her dragon (yes, there’s a reason)

Here are the 2023 Emmys nominations for “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”:

Best TV Movie

Producers TBA

Best Movie/Limited Actor

Daniel Radcliffe as Al Yankovic

Best Movie/Limited Writing

Al Yankovic, Written by

Eric Appel, Written by

Best Movie/Limited Casting

Wendy O’Brien, CSA, Casting by

Best Movie/Limited Picture Editing

Jamie Kennedy, ACE, Editor

Best Movie/Limited Music Composition

Leo Birenberg, Composer

Zach Robinson, Composer

Best Music & Lyrics (“Now You Know”)

Al Yankovic, Music & Lyrics

Best Movie/Limited Sound Mixing

Tony Solis, Re-Recording Mixer

Richard Bulloock, Production Mixer

Brian Magrum, ADR Mixer

Phil McGowan, Score Mixer

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners through September 18

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions