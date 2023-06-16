Vote for the 2023 Gold Derby TV Award nominees now!

Voting for Primetime Emmy nominees started on Thursday, June 15, so the time has also come for Gold Derby’s savvy community of users to vote for nominees in our landmark 20th Annual Gold Derby TV Awards. You can help us honor the best dramas, comedies, limited series and more that aired between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023.

Our Gold Derby readers are some of the best-informed media mavens online, so we launched our film awards in 2002, and then our TV awards in 2004 and music awards in 2021. Starting today you can vote for your favorites in the Gold Derby TV Awards 2023 Nominations by visiting our predictions center here. The contenders in most categories line up with what’s on the Emmy ballots. The exceptions are Best Comedy Episode and Best Drama Episode, where the 30 candidates for nominations were decided by a recent survey of our forum posters.

To vote, click on a category at the top of the event page. Below that, choose your favorite contenders from the left column and add them to the right column by clicking on the green + symbol. You can drag and drop each entry up and down to rank them in order of your preference, with number-one being your top choice. And the order matters: your number-one choice receives three points, your second gets two points and your third gets one point. But in the race for Best Comedy and Best Drama you can vote for up to four shows, so your first choice in that race gets four points, second gets three, third gets two and fourth gets one. The candidates with the most points will be the nominees. Every vote counts; there are always races where the difference between a nomination and a snub is just a handful of points.

You can vote effective immediately and edit your ballot as often as you like before voting ends on Friday, July 7. Nominations will be revealed on Tuesday, July 11. None of your votes are final until voting closes, so you still have time to catch up on anything you’ve missed this season and change your mind even if you cast your initial votes right now. (See the photos at the bottom of this post for a fuller illustration of the voting process.)

Last year “Pachinko” won Best Drama Series, but it didn’t air any new episodes during the eligibility period for these awards, so it’s not around to defend its title. But we do have recent champions in the mix: “Succession” won in 2020, and “The Crown” prevailed in 2021. Meanwhile, reigning Best Comedy Series champ “Only Murders in the Building” is back to defend its title, and other standout series like “Ted Lasso,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” are also back in the race. And that doesn’t take into consideration the glut of new shows aiming for their first recognition like “The Bear,” “Poker Face,” “Wednesday” and “Shrinking,” to name a few.

Anything is possible with so many high-profile programs fighting for support from you, our illustrious Derbyites. You can join in and cast your vote by signing up for free here if you’re not a member already. Check out the complete list of past winners for Best Comedy and Best Drama below, and vote now for this season’s best.

BEST COMEDY SERIES

2004: “Arrested Development”

2005: “Arrested Development”

2006: “The Office”

2007: “The Office”

2008: “30 Rock”

2009: “The Office”

2010: “Modern Family”

2011: “Modern Family”

2012: “Community”

2013: “Parks and Recreation”

2014: “Orange is the New Black”

2015: “Parks and Recreation”

2016: “Veep”

2017: “Veep”

2018: “Atlanta”

2019: “Fleabag”

2020: “Schitt’s Creek”

2021: “Ted Lasso”

2022: “Only Murders in the Building”

BEST DRAMA SERIES

2004: “The Sopranos”

2005: “Lost”

2006: “24”

2007: “Lost”

2008: “Lost”

2009: “Mad Men”

2010: “Mad Men”

2011: “Mad Men”

2012: “Breaking Bad”

2013: “Breaking Bad”

2014: “Breaking Bad”

2015: “Game of Thrones”

2016: “Game of Thrones”

2017: “Stranger Things”

2018: “Game of Thrones”

2019: “Game of Thrones”

2020: “Succession”

2021: “The Crown”

2022: “Pachinko”

