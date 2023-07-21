Final week to vote for 2023 Gold Derby TV Awards: Deadline is July 28

Have you voted for the 2023 Gold Derby TV Awards yet? Our 20th annual kudos honor the best achievements in television and streaming programming from June 2022 through May 2023, and they’re decided by fans like you. More than 1,200 registered Gold Derby users have already supported their favorite shows and performers. Cast your own votes right here. If you haven’t yet registered for a free Gold Derby account, do that here. The voting deadline is Friday, July 28.

Voting for winners is simple. All you have to do is select one nominee in each category. The nominee who gets the most votes wins. The only exceptions are Best Drama Series and Best Comedy Series, where you’ll rank your top three: first choice gets three points, second choice gets two points, third choice gets one point, and whichever nominee scores the most points wins. But if you cast your votes now and then change your mind, you can always come back to edit your ballot as often as you like. No one’s votes are final until voting closes on July 28.

With so many votes already cast, you may think yours is just a drop in the bucket. Rest assured that every vote counts. For instance, as of this writing the closest race is decided by just four votes. So you could help turn the tide in an especially competitive contest. For a refresher on the nominees, check out the complete list here. And to discuss these awards and all things TV, make sure to sound off below in the comments or here in our forums.