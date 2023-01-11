2023 Golden Globe Film Winners Reactions: What Fans Are Saying

Our smart, impassioned and sometimes brutally honest forum posters did not mince words when it came to their reactions to 2023 Golden Globe film winners on Tuesday night. The ceremony had many celebrating but elicited just as much ire when it came to the night’s winners and losers on the film side of the 80th annual Golden Globes. What were the upsets that left them stunned? Which winners were viewed as the most deserving? Which losses were posters not able to get over?

Below, you can see just a sampling of the shade and praise that was thrown at this year’s ceremony. Read more and have your say here.

Best Film Drama

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

“TAR”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

–

Best Film Drama Actor

X – Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Hugh Jackman (“The Son”)

Bill Nighy (“Living”)

Jeremy Pope (“The Inspection”)

FreemanGriffin: Good for Austin Butler! Can Brendan Fraser be dropped from first place now, please?

Rubeus: The Globes denying the award to Fraser… such a shocker.

Butz: Fraser is done.

Lil Tony: Austin Butler will win the Oscar. Haters can cry all they want.

Best Film Drama Actress

Cate Blanchett (“TAR”)

Olivia Colman (“Empire of Light”)

Viola Davis (“The Woman King”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

–

Best Film Comedy/Musical

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Triangle of Sadness”

–

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor

Diego Calva (“Babylon”)

Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”)

Adam Driver (“White Noise”)

X – Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Ralph Fiennes (“The Menu”)

babypook: And Colin takes another step towards Oscar.

Butz: The GOAT collecting what’s his.

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress

Lesley Manville (“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”)

Margot Robbie (“Babylon”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Menu”)

Emma Thompson (“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”)

X – Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Mladen: YEOOOOH!!!

James Gibson: MICHELLE YEOH THE OSCAR IS YOURS.

Best Film Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brad Pitt (“Babylon”)

X – Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”)

L.B.: KE HUY QUAN SWEEP BEGINS

TrumpBiden: The sweeeeep begins. Slay King Huy!!!

kamila: Lock it up for Quan. That Oscar isn’t going anywhere but his house.

Best Film Supporting Actress

X – Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Dolly de Leon (“Triangle of Sadness”)

Carey Mulligan (“She Said”)



Aint2Proud2Beg: Lets go Angela!!!!

forwardswill: Have to feel sorry for JLC. She really wanted that.

syrus80: Congrats to Queen Angela!!!! Long overdue!!!!

Breaking Brad: Never thought we’d see the day an MCU performance wins a major acting award. Even if she is really good in it.

Brayfers: Y’all better quit doubting Mrs. Bassett… she’s here to collect her things.

Best Director

James Cameron (“Avatar: The Way of Water”)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Baz Luhrmann (“Elvis”)

Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”)

–

Best Screenplay

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“TAR”

“Women Talking”

–

Best Score

X – “Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“The Fabelmans”

“Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Women Talking”

vinny: YES “Babylon”!

estrelas: They really like Justin Hurwitz. Didn’t think they would give him a 4th so soon.

Best Original Song

“Lift Me Up” (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

“Ciao Papa” (“Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio”)

X – “Naatu Naatu” (“RRR”)

“Hold My Hand” (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

“Carolina” (“Where the Crawdads Sing”)

P(oweR) Valley: “Naatu Naatu”! I knew it!

silvestre: YES “RRR”!

James Gibson: Ugh such a bad song, really thought Rihanna had this in the bag.

mladen: That song… is a choice!

M: Good thing Rihanna didn’t attend this mess.

Best Animated Feature

X – “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Inu-Oh”

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red”

ejaru1810: The moment Netflix put Guillermo’s name on the film title, the race was over.

Best Foreign Language Film

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Argentina, 1985”

“Close”

“Decision to Leave”

“RRR”

–

