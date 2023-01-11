2023 Golden Globe TV Winner Reactions: What Fans Are Saying

The people posting in our infamous forums, many of whom are Hollywood insiders who shield their true identities behind clever screen names, pulled no punches when it came to sizing up the winners at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. As you can see from a sampling of their reactions to the 2023 Golden Globe TV winners on Tuesday night, passions ran high as the results unfolded. What were the upsets at the Golden Globes that left them with their jaws on the floor? Which winners were the most deserving? Which losses were our posters not able to get over?

Take a look at what was dished out over the three-hour ceremony. Read more and have your say here.

Best Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Wednesday”

Best TV Comedy Actor

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

X – Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

estrelas: JEREMY!!! YES!!!

Ivo Stoyanov: Jeremy Allen White deserves a full sweep, I don’t care that is not a real comedy.

Best TV Comedy Actress

X – Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Almond: Quinta yay!

ejaru1810: Jean should have won.

Chitanda170: I wanted Jenna to win.

Best Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

Best TV Drama Actor

Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)

Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”)

Diego Luna (“Andor”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Adam Scott (“Severance”)

Best TV Drama Actress

Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”)

Hilary Swank (“Alaska Daily”)

X – Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Ivo Stoyanov: One of the BEST performances ever given on TV.

mporter555: Literally one of the most uninspired choices ever.

AllyManion: Zendaya zzzzzzzzz

Steppenwolf: D’Arcy was robbed.

Best TV Movie/Limited Series

“Black Bird”

“The Dropout”

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Pam & Tommy”

“The White Lotus”

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor

Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

Colin Firth (“The Staircase”)

Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)

Evan Peters (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Sebastian Stan (“Pam & Tommy”)

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress

Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”)

Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)

Lily James (“Pam & Tommy”)

Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”)

Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

Best TV Comedy/Drama Supporting Actor

John Lithgow (“The Old Man”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”)

John Turturro (“Severance”)

X – Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

vinny: Well that was a shock. In a great way though.

Atypical: Tyler James Williams! Love it.

Best TV Movie/Limited Supporting Actor

F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus”)

Domhnall Gleeson (“The Patient”)

Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”)

Richard Jenkins (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Seth Rogen (“Pam & Tommy”)

Best TV Comedy/Drama Supporting Actress

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

X – Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

stilloverit: JULIA GARNER YUP, BEST ACTRESS OF OUR GENERATION.

P(oweR) Valley: I’m glad for Julia Garner, even though I rooted for Janelle James!

LLLhawks: JULIA GARNER?!?! Deserved… but also… shook.

adriandecker770: Ralph and James robbed but whatever I guess.

Best TV Movie/Limited Supporting Actress

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Claire Danes (“Fleishman is in Trouble”)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)

Niecy Nash (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”)

