Experts slugfest: 2023 Golden Globe winner predictions — will ‘Everything Everywhere’ win everything?

The Golden Globes are back — well, they never really left, but they’re back on TV. And on a Tuesday. Who will win at the first awards show of the new year? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to make their winner predictions in film and TV.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” leads the way with eight nominations, but it is not the favorite to take home Best Comedy/Musical Film. That position belongs to six-time nominee and Oscar Best Picture frontrunner “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Will the A24 continue its momentum or will another Martin McDonagh movie nab the top prize again? In drama, “The Fablemans” leads the way, but we’ve both gone off of Steven Spielberg‘s memoir piece.

On the TV side, drama series is even more of a question mark as you can make a case for all five nominees and no show over-performed in nominations. Could “The Crown” prevail for the third time for a moderately received fifth season? After “The White Lotus” only got one nomination last year, will the “Sicily” installment walk away with multiple trophies? And after the massive success of “Wednesday,” is Jenna Ortega a shoo-in for comedy/musical actress?

Elsewhere, we discuss why there could be fewer upsets than expected with this new (and improved?) Globes.

Timestamps:

Intro and film drama categories (0:00)

Film comedy/musical categories (14:18)

Film supporting categories (21:35)

Best Director and other film categories (27:11)

TV drama categories (37:21)

TV comedy categories (42:03)

TV movie/limited categories (44:32)

TV supporting categories (47:50)

Final thoughts (55:44)

Golden Globe odds for Best Comedy/Musical Film Who will win?

