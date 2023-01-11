Golden Globes live blog: Who won, who attended, and what will it mean for the future of the awards? [UPDATING LIVE]

There was a lot riding on the 2023 Golden Globes, which were held on Tuesday night, January 10. The 80th annual ceremony hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael follows a year of controversy and change for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that hands out the awards. So who won, who showed up to accept, and will it still influence the rest of the awards season? Follow along with our live blog below for all our minute-by-minute analysis of the results.

SEEGolden Globes winners list in all 27 film and TV categories

The HFPA has been an insular organization, made up of fewer than a hundred international entertainment journalists. They had long been plagued by controversy over how they pick their nominees and winners, but the controversy boiled over when it was revealed that the organization didn’t have a single Black member. NBC, which has long televised the Globes, decided to cancel the 2022 telecast as a result. So the Globes added 21 new members and recruited 103 more voters, doubling the number of people deciding nominees and winners.

So how did that work out in the nominations round? “The Banshees of Inisherin” came out on top with eight bids including Best Film Comedy/Musical. It was followed by “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with six, also including Best Film Comedy/Musical. Among TV programs, “Abbott Elementary” was the biggest hit with five nominations including Best Comedy Series. Did they fare just as well when the winners were announced? And will they have any affect on the Oscars and Emmys to come? Time will tell.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates