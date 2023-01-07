Golden Globes predictions: Our official odds in all 27 film and TV categories

The Golden Globes are returning to television on January 10, 2023, after a year off the air. But who will win? Scroll down for our official racetrack odds in all 27 film and TV categories, with our projected winners highlighted in gold.

These odds are based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, including Expert journalists from major media outlets, the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby, the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting the last televised Golden Globes, and the All-Star Top 24 who had the best prediction scores when you combine the last two televised Globes ceremonies. Make or update your own predictions here in our predictions center.

NBC nixed the 2022 Globes telecast after it was revealed that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association didn’t have a single Black member. That was the last straw after a long history of controversies for the organization, even prompting Tom Cruise to return his awards in protest. But after doubling their voting base from less than a hundred people to around two hundred, they’ve been given another chance by the network, though it remains to be seen how many stars will attend.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” received the most nominations at these Globes (eight), including Best Film Comedy/Musical. It’s up against “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which picked up the second most nominations (six), setting up one of the more suspenseful battles at these kudos. The most nominated drama film of the year was “The Fabelmans” with five. Among TV shows the breakout ABC comedy “Abbott Elementary” led the way, also with five nominations. How many do we think those projects will win? Find out below.

FILM

BEST FILM DRAMA

“The Fabelmans” — 7/2

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — 4/1

“Elvis” — 4/1

“Top Gun: Maverick” — 4/1

“TAR” — 9/2

BEST FILM DRAMA ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, “TAR” — 16/5

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans” — 39/10

Viola Davis, “The Woman King” — 9/2

Ana de Armas, “Blonde” — 9/2

Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light” — 9/2

BEST FILM DRAMA ACTOR

Austin Butler, “Elvis” — 10/3

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale” — 37/10

Bill Nighy, “Living” — 4/1

Hugh Jackman, “The Son” — 9/2

Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection” — 9/2

BEST FILM COMEDY/MUSICAL

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 82/25

“The Banshees of Inisherin” — 37/10

“Glass Onion” — 9/2

“Babylon” — 9/2

“Triangle of Sadness” — 9/2

BEST FILM COMEDY/MUSICAL ACTRESS

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 31/10

Margot Robbie, “Babylon” — 39/10

Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” — 9/2

Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” — 9/2

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu” — 9/2

BEST FILM COMEDY/MUSICAL ACTOR

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin” — 31/10

Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion” — 4/1

Diego Calva, “Babylon” — 9/2

Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu” — 9/2

Adam Driver, “White Noise” — 9/2

BEST FILM SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 7/2

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin” — 37/10

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — 4/1

Dolly De Leon, “Triangle of Sadness” — 9/2

Carey Mulligan, “She Said” — 9/2

BEST FILM SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 16/5

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin” — 19/5

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin” — 9/2

Brad Pitt, “Babylon” — 9/2

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse” — 9/2

BEST DIRECTOR

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans” — 17/5

DANIELS, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 39/10

James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water” — 4/1

Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis” — 9/2

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin” — 9/2

BEST SCREENPLAY

“The Banshees of Inisherin” — 10/3

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 37/10

“The Fabelmans” — 4/1

“Women Talking” — 9/2

“TAR” — 9/2

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Pinocchio” — 31/10

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” — 4/1

“Turning Red” — 4/1

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — 9/2

“Inu-Oh” — 9/2

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“RRR” — 82/25

“All Quiet on the Western Front” — 19/5

“Decision to Leave” — 4/1

“Close” — 9/2

“Argentina, 1985” — 9/2

BEST SCORE

“Babylon” — 37/10

“Women Talking” — 39/10

“The Fabelmans” — 4/1

“The Banshees of Inisherin” — 4/1

“Pinocchio” — 4/1

BEST SONG

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” — 71/20

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — 37/10

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” — 4/1

“Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing” — 9/2

“Ciao Papa” from “Pinocchio” — 9/2

TV

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Severance” — 17/5

“The Crown” — 4/1

“House of the Dragon” — 4/1

“Better Call Saul” — 4/1

“Ozark” — 9/2

BEST TV DRAMA ACTOR

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” — 10/3

Adam Scott, “Severance” — 37/10

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man” — 9/2

Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone” — 9/2

Diego Luna, “Andor” — 9/2

BEST TV DRAMA ACTRESS

Zendaya, “Euphoria” — 10/3

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown” — 19/5

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon” — 4/1

Laura Linney, “Ozark” — 9/2

Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily” — 9/2

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Abbott Elementary” — 16/5

“The Bear” — 39/10

“Only Murders in the Building” — 9/2

“Hacks” — 9/2

“Wednesday” — 9/2

BEST TV COMEDY ACTOR

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” — 16/5

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” — 39/10

Bill Hader, “Barry” — 4/1

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” — 9/2

Donald Glover, “Atlanta” — 9/2

BEST TV COMEDY ACTRESS

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” — 71/20

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday” — 18/5

Jean Smart, “Hacks” — 39/10

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building” — 9/2

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” — 9/2

BEST TV COMEDY/DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

John Turturro, “Severance” — 82/25

Henry Winkler, “Barry” — 4/1

John Lithgow, “The Old Man” — 4/1

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown” — 9/2

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary” — 9/2

BEST TV COMEDY/DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” — 10/3

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown” — 37/10

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” — 9/2

Julia Garner, “Ozark” — 9/2

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” — 9/2

BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES

“The White Lotus: Sicily” — 31/10

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” — 4/1

“Black Bird” — 9/2

“The Dropout” — 9/2

“Pam and Tommy” — 9/2

BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED ACTOR

Evan Peters, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” — 16/5

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird” — 39/10

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven” — 9/2

Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy” — 9/2

Colin Firth, “The Staircase” — 9/2

BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED ACTRESS

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” — 16/5

Lily James, “Pam and Tommy” — 4/1

Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy” — 4/1

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna” — 9/2

Julia Roberts, “Gaslit” — 9/2

BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTOR

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird” — 7/2

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus: Sicily” — 18/5

Richard Jenkins, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” — 4/1

Seth Rogen, “Pam and Tommy” — 9/2

Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient” — 9/2

BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus: Sicily” — 31/10

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” — 4/1

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus: Sicily” — 4/1

Claire Danes, “Fleishman is in Trouble” — 9/2

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven” — 9/2

