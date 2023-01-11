Experts slugfest: 2023 Golden Globes recap — did ‘The Fabelmans’ get a much-needed boost?

The Golden Globes came back, saw… and conquered? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break down all the highs and lows from the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

Despite signs that “The Fabelmans” may be weakening, it grab two big awards Tuesday night: Best Drama Film and Best Director for Steven Spielberg. While Spielberg remains in first place in the Oscar odds, “The Fabelmans” was recently dethroned from the top spot in the Best Picture race by “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which lost the Best Comedy/Musical Film Globe to “The Banshees of Inisherin.” “Banshees” topped the night with three wins, the others being Best Comedy/Musical Actor for Colin Farrell and Best Screenplay for Martin McDonagh. What do their Globe outcomes mean for the Oscars?

SEE Full list of Golden Globe winners

Most of the acting races went as expected, with Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) continuing his supporting actor domination, and the four lead races going to the top two in the Oscar race in each category: Austin Butler (“Elvis”), Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Cate Blanchett (“TÁR”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). The only surprise was in the up-in-the-air supporting actress category (but is it really a surprise when there’s no strong frontrunner?): Angela Bassett prevailed for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Is she now the Oscar favorite?

Elsewhere, we discuss the TV winners that went against the usual Hollywood Foreign Press Association pattern, Jerrod Carmichael‘s hosting stint and more.

Timestamps:

Show thoughts (0:00)

Film winners (24:49)

TV winners (46:36)

Final thoughts (56:45)

