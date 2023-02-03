2023 Grammy Awards predictions: Our official odds in 34 categories

The 65th Grammy Awards will be take place on February 5, 2023 at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 PT from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The first wave of performers includes nominees Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith. But who will take home those golden gramophones? Scroll down for our official racetrack odds in 34 categories, with our projected winners highlighted in gold.

These odds are based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, including the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby, the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting the last year’s Grammy Awards, and the All-Star Top 24 who had the best prediction scores when you combine the last two Grammy ceremonies. Make or update your own predictions here in our predictions center.

According to Gold Derby’s racetrack odds, Beyonce will take home her first Album of the Year prize for “Renaissance” in addition to Best R&B Song (“Cuff It”) and Best R&B Performance (“Virgo’s Groove”). Adele is poised to win at least four trophies including Record and Song of the Year for “Easy on Me,” while Kendrick Lamar is in position to sweep the rap categories. The 65th Grammys will air live nationwide on February 5, 2023 on CBS and Paramount+. Trevor Noah serves as host for the third year in a row.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Renaissance” by Beyonce — 10/1

“30” by Adele — 11/1

“Harry’s House” by Harry Styles — 13/1

“In These Silent Days” by Brandi Carlile — 13/1

“Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers” by Kendrick Lamar — 14/1

“Un Verano Sin Ti” by Bad Bunny — 14/1

“Special” by Lizzo — 16/1

“Voyage” by ABBA — 16/1

“Good Morning Gorgeous” by Mary J. Blige — 20/1

“Music of the Spheres” by Coldplay — 20/1

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Easy on Me” by Adele — 21/2

“As it Was” by Harry Styles — 11/1

“Break My Soul” by Beyonce — 23/2

“About Damn Time” by Lizzo — 13/1

“Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy — 14/1

“You and Me On the Rock” by Brandi Carlile — 15/1

“The Heart Part 5” by Kendrick Lamar — 15/1

“Don’t Shut Me Down” by ABBA — 18/1

“Woman” by Doja Cat — 18/1

“Good Morning Gorgeous” by Mary J. Blige — 22/1

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Easy on Me” by Adele — 10/1

“As it Was” by Harry Styles — 23/2

“Break My Soul” by Beyonce — 12/1

“All Too Well” by Taylor Swift — 13/1

“About Damn Time” by Lizzo — 14/1

“The Heart Part 5” by Kendrick Lamar — 14/1

“Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy — 15/1

“Just Like That” by Bonnie Raitt — 16/1

“ABCDEFU” by Gayle — 20/1

“God Did” by DJ Khaled — 22/2

BEST NEW ARTIST

Anitta — 11/1

Maneskin — 23/2

Wet Leg — 12/1

Latto — 13/1

Muni Long — 13/1

Omar Apollo — 14/1

Samara Joy — 15/1

Domi and JD Beck — 16/1

Molly Tuttle — 20/1

Tobe Nwigwe — 22/1

BEST POP SOLO

“Easy on Me” by Adele — 6/1

“As it Was” by Harry Styles — 4/1

“About Damn Time” by Lizzo — 15/2

“Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy — 19/2

“Woman” by Doja Cat — 21/1

“Moscow Mule” by Bad Bunny — 11/1

BEST POP DUO/GROUP

“Don’t Shut Me Down” by ABBA — 11/2

“Unholy” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras — 6/1

“My Universe” by Coldplay and BTS — 13/2

“I Like You [A Happier Song]” by Post Malone feat. Doja Cat — 7/1

“Bam Bam” by Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran — 15/2

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

“30” by Adele — 11/2

“Harry’s House” by Harry Styles — 6/1

“Voyage” by ABBA — 7/1

“Special” by Lizzo — 7/1

“Music of the Spheres” by Coldplay — 15/2

BEST TRADITIONAL POP ALBUM

“Thank You” by Diana Ross — 11/2

“Higher” by Michael Buble — 13/2

“When Christmas Comes Around …” by Kelly Clarkson — 7/1

“I Dream of Christmas” by Norah Jones — 7/1

“Evergreen” by Pentatonix — 15/2

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

“Broken Horses” by Brandi Carlile — 15/2

“Old Man” by Beck — 9/1

“Patient Number 9” by Ozzy Osbourne — 19/2

“Wild Child” by Black Keys — 19/2

“Crawl!” by Idles — 21/2

“Holiday” by Turnstile — 21/2

“So Happy It Hurts” by Bryan Adams — 11/1

BEST ROCK SONG

“Broken Horses” by Brandi Carlile — 17/5

“Patient Number Nine” by Ozzy Osbourne — 13/2

“Black Summer” by Red Hot Chili Peppers — 7/1

“Blackout” by Turnstile — 7/1

“Harmonia’s Dream” by The War on Drugs — 15/2

BEST ROCK ALBUM

“Dropout Boogie” by Black Keys — 6/1

“Patient Number 9” by Ozzy Osbourne — 13/2

“The Boy Named If” by Elvis Costello and The Imposters — 15/2

“Crawler” by Idles — 9/1

“Mainstream Sellout” by Machine Gun Kelly — 10/1

“Lucifer on the Sofa” by Spoon — 21/2

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC PERFORMANCE

“There’d Better Be a Mirrorball” by Arctic Monkeys — 11/2

“Chaise Longue” by Wet Leg — 6/1

“King” by Florence and the Machine — 9/2

“Certainty” by Big Thief — 7/1

“Spitting Off the Edge of the World” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius — 7/1

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

“Fossora” by Bjork — 11/2

“Wet Leg” by Wet Leg — 6/1

“Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You” by Big Thief — 7/1

“We” by Arcade Fire — 7/1

“Cool It Down” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs — 15/2

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

“Virgo’s Groove” by Beyonce — 11/2

“Hurt Me So Good” by Jazmine Sullivan — 13/2

“Here With Me” by Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson Paak — 13/2

“Hrs and Hrs” by Muni Long — 7/1

“Over” by Lucky Daye — 15/2

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

“Good Morning Gorgeous” by Mary J. Blige — 11/2

“Plastic Off the Sofa” by Beyonce — 6/1

“‘Round Midnight” by Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan — 7/1

“Keeps On Fallin'” by Babyface feat. Ella Mai — 7/1

“Do 4 Love” by Snoh Aalegra — 15/2

BEST R&B SONG

“Cuff It” by Beyonce — 11/2

“Good Morning Gorgeous” by Mary J. Blige — 13/2

“Hurt Me So Good” by Jazmine Sullivan — 7/1

“Hrs and Hrs” by Muni Long — 7/1

“Please Don’t Walk Away” by PJ Morton — 15/2

BEST R&B ALBUM

“Good Morning Gorgeous” by Mary J. Blige — 5/1

“Candydrip” by Lucky Daye — 13/2

“Black Radio 3” by Robert Glasper — 7/1

“Watch the Sun” by PJ Morton — 7/1

“Breezy” by Chris Brown — 15/2

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

“Gemini Rights” by Steve Lacy — 5/1

“Operation Funk” by Cory Henry — 13/2

“Red Balloon” by Tank and the Bangas — 13/2

“Drones” by Terrace Martin — 7/1

“Starfruit” by Moonchild — 15/2

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

“The Heart Part 5” by Kendrick Lamar — 5/1

“God Did” by DJ Khaled — 13/2

“Vegas” by Doja Cat — 13/2

“Pushin P” by Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug — 11/2

“FNF [Let’s Go]” by Hitkidd and GloRilla — 17/2

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

“Die Hard” by Kendrick Lamar feat. Bixst and Amanda Reifer — 11/2

“Wait for U” by Future featuring Drake and Tems — 13/2

“First Class” by Jack Harlow — 7/1

“Big Energy” by Latto — 7/1

“Beautiful” by DJ Khaled feat. Future and SZA — 15/2

BEST RAP SONG

“The Heart Part 5” by Kendrick Lamar — 11/2

“God Did” by DJ Khaled — 13/2

“Wait for U” by Future featuring Drake and Tems — 7/1

“Pushin P” by Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug — 7/1

“Churchill Downs” by Jack Harlow — 15/2

BEST RAP ALBUM

“Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers” by Kendrick Lamar — 5/1

“I Never Liked You” by Future — 13/2

“God Did” by DJ Khaled — 7/1

“It’s Almost Dry” by Pusha T — 7/1

“Come Home the Kids Miss You” by Jack Harlow — 15/2

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Live Forever” by Willie Nelson — 11/2

“In His Arms” by Miranda Lambert — 13/2

“Circles Around This Town” by Maren Morris — 13/2

“Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan — 7/1

“Heartfirst” by Kelsea Ballerini — 15/2

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Going Where the Lonely Go” by Alison Krauss and Robert Plant — 6/1

“Does He Love You” by Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton — 13/2

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” by Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde — 17/2

“Midnight Rider’s Prayer” by Brothers Osborne — 17/2

“Outrunnin’ Your Memory” by Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert — 19/2

“Wishful Drinking” by Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt — 11/1

BEST COUNTRY SONG

“I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die” by Willie Nelson — 6/1

“Circles Around This Town” by Maren Morris — 7/1

“If I Was a Cowboy” by Miranda Lambert — 8/1

“I Bet You Think About Me” by Taylor Swift — 9/1

“Til You Can’t” by Cody Johnson — 19/2

“Doin’ This” by Luke Combs — 21/2

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

“Palomino” by Miranda Lambert — 6/1

“A Beautiful Time” by Willie Nelson — 6/1

“Humble Quest” by Maren Morris — 13/2

“Growin’ Up” by Luke Combs — 7/1

“Lindeville” by Ashley McBryde — 15/2

BEST MUSIC URBANA ALBUM

“Un Verano Sin Ti” by Bad Bunny — 5/1

“Legendaddy” by Daddy Yankee — 13/2

“Trap Cake, Vol. 2” by Rauw Alejandro — 7/1

“The Love and Sex Tape” by Maluma — 7/1

“La 167” by Farruko — 15/2

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

“Aguilera” by Christina Aguilera — 11/2

“Dharma” by Sebastian Yatra — 13/2

“Pasieros” by Ruben Blades and Boca Livre — 13/2

“De Adentro Pa Afuera” by Camilo — 7/1

“Viajante” by Fonseca — 15/2

BEST AUDIO BOOK, NARRATION, STORYTELLING

“Finding Me” by Viola Davis — 11/2

“Music is History” by Questlove — 6/1

“Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World” by Lin-Manuel Miranda — 7/1

“All About Me! My Remarkable Life In Show Business” by Mel Brooks — 7/1

“Act Like You Got Some Sense” by Jamie Foxx — 7/1

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

“All Too Well” by Taylor Swift — 11/2

“Easy on Me” by Adele — 7/1

“The Heart Part 5” by Kendrick Lamar — 8/1

“As It Was” by Harry Styles — 17/2

“Woman” by Doja Cat — 21/2

“Yet to Come [The Most Beautiful Moment]” by BTS — 23/2

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

“A Strange Loop” — 6/1

“MJ The Musical” — 13/2

“Into the Woods” — 8/1

“SIX” — 17/2

“Caroline, or Change” — 10/1

“Mr. Saturday Night” — 23/2

BEST VISUAL MEDIA COMPILATION

“Encanto” — 11/2

“Elvis” — 6/1

“West Side Story” — 7/1

“Top Gun: Maverick” — 7/1

“Stranger Things” — 15/2

BEST VISUAL MEDIA SCORE

“The Power of the Dog” — 11/2

“Encanto” — 6/1

“No Time to Die” — 7/1

“Succession” — 7/1

“The Batman” — 7/1

BEST VISUAL MEDIA SONG

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto” — 11/2

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” — 7/1

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” — 15/2

“Nobody Like U” from “Turning Red” — 19/2

“Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing” — 10/1

“Keep Rising” from “The Woman King” — 21/2

