2023 Grammy Awards performers announced: Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Sam Smith, and …

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 5, with the ceremony to be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+. The event will be hosted for the third year in a row by comedian and former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah. So who’s performing at the event, which the Recording Academy dubs “music’s biggest night”? Click above for the full gallery of Grammy performers, updating as new names are announced.

The first wave of performers includes nominees Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith. Two-time Grammy winner Bad Bunny is up for three nominations: Album of the Year (“Un Verano Sin Ti”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Moscow Mule”) and Best Música Urbana Album (“Un Verano Sin Ti”).

Three-time champ Lizzo is nominated for five awards this year: Record of the Year (“About Damn Time”), Album of the Year (“Special”), Song of the Year (“About Damn Time”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“About Damn Time”), and Best Pop Vocal Album (“Special”). First-time nominee Kim Petras is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with four-time Grammy winner Sam Smith.

Blige is a nine-time winner nominated for six Grammys this year: Record of the Year (“Good Morning Gorgeous”), Album of the Year (“Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)”), Best R&B Performance (“Here With Me”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Good Morning Gorgeous”), Best R&B Song (“Good Morning Gorgeous”) and Best R&B Album (“Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)”).

Six-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile is up for seven awards this year: Record of the Year (“You And Me On The Rock”), Album of the Year (“In These Silent Days”), Best Rock Performance (“Broken Horses”), Best Rock Song (“Broken Horses”), Best Americana Performance (“You And Me On The Rock”), Best American Roots Song (“You And Me On The Rock”) and Best Americana Album (“In These Silent Days”).

Luke Combs has three Grammy nominations: Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“Outrunnin’ Your Memory” with Miranda Lambert), Best Country Song (“Doin’ This”) and Best Country Album (“Growin’ Up”). Steve Lacy is up for four awards: Record of the Year (“Bad Habit”), Song of the Year (“Bad Habit”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Bad Habit”) and Best Progressive R&B Album (“Gemini Rights”).

Beyonce leads this year’s Grammy nominations with nine bids. That includes Album of the Year for her critically acclaimed dance collection “Renaissance,” plus Record of the Year and Song of the Year for her number-one single “Break My Soul.” She’s followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight nominations; his “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers” is also up for Album of the Year. Rounding out that category are Harry Styles (“Harry’s House“), ABBA (“Voyage”), Brandi Carlile (“In These Silent Days”), Lizzo (“Special”), Bad Bunny (“Un Verano Sin Ti“), Adele (“30”), Mary J. Blige (“Good Morning Gorgeous”) and Coldplay (“Music of the Spheres”).

This year’s ceremony is being produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Raj Kapoor serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Ben Winston and Jesse Collins as executive producers. Phil Heyes joins for the first time as director, Eric Cook as co-executive producer with Tabitha Dumo, Tiana Gandelman, Patrick Menton, and David Wild as producers.

