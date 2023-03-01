2023 Olivier Awards nominations: ‘My Neighbour Toroto,’ ‘Standing at the Sky’s Edge’ lead

Two new works based on existing material dominated the nominations for the 2023 Olivier Awards, the top theatre honor in Britain. “My Neighbour Toroto” and “Standing at the Sky’s Edge” lead the play and musical fields with nine and eight bids apiece. The former is stage adaptation of the Studio Ghibli film of the same name, brought to life in a visually stunning production featuring impressive puppetry by Basil Twist. “Standing at the Sky’s Edge” uses songs from the Richard Hawley album and new material to tell the story of three families in a Sheffield housing complex.

Revivals had strong showings, too. Director Daniel Fish’s remounting of “Rodger & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!” and the Paul Mescal-led “A Streetcar Named Desire” netted seven and six nominations, respectively. This production of “Oklahoma!” previously played Broadway and received eight Tony Award nominations, including wins for Best Revival and Featured Actress (Ali Stroker).

The awards will be bestowed just a little over a month from now — on April 2 at the Royal Albert Hall — hosted by musical theatre and television star Hannah Waddingham. Last week, the body announced Arlene Phillips and Derek Jacobi would receive special honors: Phillips has earned a Special Award, while Jacobi receives the Lifetime Achievement prize.

“My Neighbour Toroto” has tied for the second-most nominated play in Olivier history, behind only “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” which received 11. It shares the position with “Life of Pi” from last year; that production will cross the Atlantic and open on Broadway on March 30 at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

The Oliviers are peppered with imported American works and productions. “The Band’s Visit” took home 10 Tonys in 2018, including Best Musical, Best Score, and three acting trophies, and has earned six bids at the British awards. The Aaron Sorkin-penned “To Kill a Mockingbird” also received six bids this year, following on its Tony showing in 2019 with nine nominations including a win for Featured Actress (Celia Keenan-Bolger).

See the complete list of 2023 Olivier Award nominations below:

MUSICALS

BEST MUSICAL

The Band’s Visit

Standing at the Sky’s Edge

Sylvia

Tammy Faye

BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL

My Fair Lady

Rodger’s & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Sister Act

South Pacific

BEST ACTOR (MUSICAL)

Alon Moni Aboutboul (“The Band’s Visit”)

Arthur Darvill (“Rodger’s & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”)

Julien Overden (“South Pacific”)

Andrew Rannells (“Tammy Faye”)

BEST ACTRESS (MUSICAL)

Katie Brayben (“Tammy Faye”)

Anoushka Lucas (“Rodger’s & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”)

Miri Mesika (“The Band’s Visit”)

Faith Omole (“Standing at the Sky’s Edge”)

BEST FEATURED ACTOR (MUSICAL)

Sharif Afifi (“The Band’s Visit”)

Peter Polycarpou (“The Band’s Visit”)

Clive Rowe (“Sister Act”)

Zubin Varla (“Tammy Faye”)

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS (MUSICAL)

Beverley Knight (“Sylvia”)

Maimuna Memon (“Standing at the Sky’s Edge”)

Liza Sadovy (“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”)

Marisha Wallace (“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE OR NEW ORCHESTRATIONS

David Yazbek, Jamshied Sharifi, and Andrea Grody (“The Band’s Visit”)

Joe Hisaishi and Will Stuart (“My Neighbour Toroto”)

Daniel Kluger and Nathan Koci (“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”)

Richard Hawley and Tom Deering (“Standing at the Sky’s Edge”)

PLAYS

BEST PLAY

For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy

Patriots

Prima Facie

To Kill a Mockingbird

BEST NEW COMEDY

Jack and the Beanstalk

My Neighbour Totoro

My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?)

One Woman Show

BEST PLAY REVIVAL

The Crucible

Good

Jerusalem

A Streetcar Named Desire

BEST ACTOR (PLAY)

Tom Hollander (“Patriots”)

Paul Mescal (“A Streetcar Named Desire”)

Rafe Spall (“To Kill a Mockingbird”)

David Tennant (“Good”)

Giles Terera (“Blues for An Alabama Sky”)

BEST ACTRESS (PLAY)

Jodie Comer (“Prima Facie”)

Patsy Ferran (“A Streetcar Named Desire”)

Mei Mac (“My Neighbour Toroto”)

Janet McTeer (“Phaedra”)

Nicola Walker (“The Corn Is Green”)

BEST FEATURED ACTOR (PLAY)

Mark Akintimehin, Emmanuel Akwafo, Nnabiko Ejimofor, Darragh Hand, Aruna Jalloh, and Kaine Lawrence (“For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy”)

Will Keen (“Patriots”)

Elliot Levey (“Good”)

David Moorst (“To Kill a Mockingbird”)

Sule Rimi (“Blues for An Alabama Sky”)

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS (PLAY)

Rose Ayling-Ellis (“As You Like It”)

Pamela Nomvete (“To Kill a Mockingbird”)

Caroline Quentin (“Jack Absolutely Flies Again”)

Sharon Small (“Good”)

Anjana Vasan (“A Streetcar Named Desire”)

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN AFFILIATE THEATRE

Age Is a Feeling

Blackout Songs

The P Word

Paradise Now!

Two Palestinians Go Dogging

DANCE/OPERA/FAMILY

BEST NEW DANCE PRODUCTION

Light of Passage

Pasionaria

Traplord

Triptych (The Missing Door, The Lost Room, and The Hidden Floor)

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DANCE

Manuel Liñán (“¡Viva!” choreography)

Dickson Mbi (“Enowate” choreography)

Raquel Meseguer Zafe (“Ruination” dramaturgy)

Catrina Nisbett (“Family Honour” performance)

BEST NEW OPERA PRODUCTION

Alcina

Least Like the Other

Peter Grimes

Sibyl

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN OPERA

Sinéad Campbell-Wallace (“Tosca” performance)

William Kentridge (“Sibyl” direction)

Antony McDonald (“Alcina” design)

BEST ENTERTAINMENT AND FAMILY

Blippi the Musical

Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show

Midsummer Mechanicals

The Smartest Giant in Town

CRAFTS

BEST DIRECTOR

Rebecca Frecknall (“A Streetcar Named Desire”)

Robert Hastie (“Standing at the Sky’s Edge”)

Justin Martin (“Prima Facie”)

Phelim McDermott (“My Neighbour Toroto”)

Bartlett Sher (“To Kill a Mockingbird”)

BEST CHOREOGRAPHER

Matt Cole (“Newsies”)

Lynne Page (“Standing at the Sky’s Edge”)

Kate Prince (“Sylvia”)

Basil Twist (“My Neighbour Toroto” puppetry direction)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Frankie Bradshaw (“Blues for an Alabama Sky”)

Hugh Durrant (“Jack and the Beanstalk”)

Jean Paul Gaultier (“The Jean Paul Gaultier Fashion Freak Show”)

Kimie Nakano (“My Neighbour Toroto”)

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

Natasha Chivers (“Prima Facie”)

Lee Curran (“A Streetcar Named Desire”)

Jessica Hung Han Yun (“My Neighbour Toroto”)

Tim Lutkin (“The Crucible”)

BEST SET DESIGN

Miriam Buether (“To Kill a Mockingbird”)

Tom Pye (“My Neighbour Toroto”)

Ben Stones (“Standing at the Sky’s Edge”)

Mark Walters (“Jack and the Beanstalk”)

BEST SOUND DESIGN

Bobby Aitken (“Standing at the Sky’s Edge”)

Tony Gayle (“My Neighbour Toroto”)

Drew Levy (“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”)

Ben and Max Ringham (“Prima Facie”)