2023 Oscar nomination predictions by film: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and ‘The Fabelmans’ will lead with 9 bids each

When the nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards are announced Tuesday, January 24 at 5:30 a.m. PT, listen for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Fabelmans” to be called out more than any other movie title. According to Gold Derby’s racetrack odds, these two films will dominate the morning with a whopping nine nominations apiece, including bids for picture, directing, acting and writing. Next in line will be “The Banshees of Inisherin” with a still-impressive eight bids. Scroll down to see all 2023 Oscar nomination predictions by film.

A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is directed by the Daniels (aka Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) and stars Michelle Yeoh as a laundromat owner named Evelyn Quan Wang who traverses alternate universes. Besides bids for picture, director, original screenplay and lead actress, the sci-fi epic is also expected to pick up acting noms for supporting players Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan. Also watch out for below-the-line notices in film editing and sound.

Universal Pictures’ “The Fabelmans” is a semi-autographical story based on the early life of uber-director Steven Spielberg. To date he is an eight-time Oscar nominee in Best Director, and this film should bring him his ninth citation. He’s also a co-producer and a co-writer, so he could nab a total of three nominations for this project. The actors who play versions of his parents, Michelle Williams and Paul Dano, are expected to reap bids, as well as the cinematographer, film editor, production designer and composer.

Searchlight Pictures’ “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which tells the quirky story of the end of a lifelong friendship in 1923 Ireland, is forecasted to dominate the above-the-line races, with mentions for picture, director (Martin McDonagh), lead actor (Colin Farrell), supporting actress (Kerry Condon), supporting actor (Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan) and original screenplay. The only craft bid it’s predicted to receive is for Best Score.

Below are the 2023 Oscar nomination predictions by film. We are only including those contenders eligible in the narrative feature categories (so no short films or documentary features).

9 PREDICTED NOMINATIONS

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Picture

Best Director (Daniels)

Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh)

Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis)

Best Supporting Actress (Stephanie Hsu)

Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan)

Best Original Screenplay

Best Film Editing

Best Sound

“The Fabelmans”

Best Picture

Best Director (Steven Spielberg)

Best Actress (Michelle Williams)

Best Supporting Actor (Paul Dano)

Best Original Screenplay

Best Cinematography

Best Film Editing

Best Production Design

Best Score

8 PREDICTED NOMINATIONS

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best Picture

Best Director (Martin McDonagh)

Best Actor (Colin Farrell)

Best Supporting Actress (Kerry Condon)

Best Supporting Actor (Brendan Gleeson)

Best Supporting Actor (Barry Keoghan)

Best Original Screenplay

Best Score

7 PREDICTED NOMINATIONS

“Elvis”

Best Picture

Best Actor (Austin Butler)

Best Costume Design

Best Film Editing

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Production Design

Best Sound

6 PREDICTED NOMINATIONS

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

Best Picture

Best Director (Edward Berger)

Best Cinematography

Best Sound

Best Visual Effects

Best International Film

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

Best Picture

Best Cinematography

Best Film Editing

Best Production Design

Best Sound

Best Visual Effects

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Best Supporting Actress (Angela Bassett)

Best Costume Design

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Production Design

Best Song (“Lift Me Up”)

Best Visual Effects

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Picture

Best Cinematography

Best Film Editing

Best Song (“Hold My Hand”)

Best Sound

Best Visual Effects

5 PREDICTED NOMINATIONS

“The Whale”

Best Picture

Best Actor (Brendan Fraser)

Best Supporting Actress (Hong Chau)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

4 PREDICTED NOMINATIONS

“Babylon”

Best Costume Design

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Production Design

Best Score

“TÁR”

Best Picture

Best Director (Todd Field)

Best Actress (Cate Blanchett)

Best Original Screenplay

3 PREDICTED NOMINATIONS

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Best Score

Best Song (“Ciao Papa”)

Best Animated Feature

“Women Talking”

Best Picture

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Score

2 PREDICTED NOMINATIONS

“The Batman”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Visual Effects

“Living”

Best Actor (Bill Nighy)

Best Adapted Screenplay

“The Woman King”

Best Actress (Viola Davis)

Best Costume Design

1 PREDICTED NOMINATION

“Aftersun”

Best Actor (Paul Mescal)

“Argentina, 1985”

Best International Film

“Close”

Best International Film

“Decision to Leave”

Best International Film

“Empire of Light”

Best Cinematography

“EO”

Best International Film

“Glass Onion”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“The Good Nurse”

Best Supporting Actor (Eddie Redmayne)

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

Best Animated Feature

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Best Costume Design

“My Father’s Dragon”

Best Animated Feature

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

Best Animated Feature

“RRR”

Best Song (“Naatu Naatu”)

“She Said”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Tell It Like a Woman”

Best Song (“Applause”)

“Till”

Best Actress (Danielle Deadwyler)

“Triangle of Sadness”

Best Original Screenplay

“Turning Red”

Best Animated Feature

