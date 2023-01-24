Experts slugfest: 2023 Oscar nominations reactions — Andrea Riseborough, ‘Top Gun’s’ big snub and more

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” was, in fact, everywhere in Tuesday’s Oscar nominations. So was “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “The Banshees of Inisherin.” And Best Actress served up a doozy with Andrea Riseborough while “Top Gun: Maverick” was MIA in the one category it seemed like it was a lock to win. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break down all the snubs and surprises.

If you had any doubts that “Everything Everywhere” was the Best Picture favorite, they likely evaporated after the A24 film’s 11 nominations, including two surprising bids in Best Original Score and Best Original Song. The Best Picture lineup was rounded out by “Triangle of Sadness” and “Women Talking” in the open two spots, the latter rebounding after an underwhelming run so far, including a shutout at BAFTA. How did it make it in over Producers Guild of America nominees like “The Whale” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”?

After a last-minute, celeb-backed campaign, Riseborough scored a Best Actress for her performance in the tiny indie “To Leslie.” Michelle Williams made the cut as well after all the hand-wringing over whether she was lead or supporting in “The Fabelmans.” They got in over presumed nominees Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) and Viola Davis (“The Woman King”). How did Deadwyler and Davis miss after Screen Actors Guild Award and (juried) BAFTA nominations — neither of which Riseborough nor Williams had?

Elsewhere, we try to figure out “Top Gun: Maverick’s” shocking cinematography snub while stanning its adapted screenplay nomination and pour one out for Paul Dano getting Judi Dench‘d by Judd Hirsch.

Timestamps:

Intro and Best Picture (0:00)

Best Director (8:52)

Best Actor (12:46)

Best Supporting Actor (20:44)

Best Actress (24:44)

Best Supporting Actress (35:07)

Writing categories (43:19)

Other categories (54:24)

Final thoughts (1:26:49)

