Oscar nominations predictions: Our official odds in all 23 categories

The 95th Academy Award nominations will be announced on January 24, 2023 at 5:30 am PT. Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams will reveal the Oscar nominees as part of ABC’s “Good Morning America.” The announcement will also stream online via the academy’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. But who will make the cut? Scroll down for our official racetrack odds in all 23 categories, with our projected winners highlighted in gold.

These odds are based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, including Expert journalists from major media outlets, the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby, the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting the last year’s Academy Awards, and the All-Star Top 24 who had the best prediction scores when you combine the last two Oscar ceremonies. Make or update your own predictions here in our predictions center.

According to Gold Derby’s racetrack odds, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and “The Fabelmans” will dominate the morning with nine nominations each, followed by “The Banshees of Inisherin” with eight. The 95th Oscars will air live nationwide on March 12, 2023. Jimmy Kimmel serves as host for the third time.

BEST PICTURE

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 13/2

“The Fabelmans” — 15/2

“The Banshees of Inisherin” — 15/2

“Top Gun: Maverick” — 8/1

“TAR” — 19/2

“Elvis” — 10/1

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — 21/2

“All Quiet on the Western Front” — 16/1

“Women Talking” — 18/1

“The Whale” — 25/1

Spoiler: “Babylon” — 28/1

BEST DIRECTOR

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans” — 18/5

DANIELS, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 37/10

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin” — 5/1

Todd Field, “TAR” — 11/2

Edward Berger, “All Quiet on the Western Front” — 23/2

Spoiler: James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water” — 18/1

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, “TAR” — 7/2

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 18/5

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till” — 9/2

Viola Davis, “The Woman King” — 13/2

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans” — 15/2

Spoiler: Ana de Armas, “Blonde” — 10/1

BEST ACTOR

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale” — 71/20

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin” — 19/5

Austin Butler, “Elvis” — 4/1

Bill Nighy, “Living” — 5/1

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun” — 8/1

Spoiler: Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick” — 20/1

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin” — 19/5

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — 4/1

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 9/2

Hong Chau, “The Whale” — 7/1

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 15/2

Spoiler: Dolly De Leon, “Triangle of Sadness” — 15/1

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 82/25

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin” — 39/10

Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans” — 5/1

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin” — 5/1

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse” — 21/2

Spoiler: Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans” — 22/1

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“Women Talking” — 7/2

“Glass Onion” — 5/1

“The Whale” — 5/1

“Living” — 6/1

“She Said” — 15/2

Spoiler: “All Quiet on the Western Front” — 15/2

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 18/5

“The Banshees of Inisherin” — 18/5

“The Fabelmans” — 9/2

“TAR” — 9/2

“Triangle of Sadness” — 15/2

Spoiler: “Aftersun” — 20/1

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Top Gun: Maverick” — 17/5

“All Quiet on the Western Front” — 11/2

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — 6/1

“The Fabelmans” — 13/2

“Empire of Light” — 21/2

Spoiler: “Babylon” — 12/1

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — 17/5

“Elvis” — 19/5

“Babylon” — 9/2

“The Woman King” — 6/1

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” — 23/2

Spoiler: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 14/1

BEST FILM EDITING

“Top Gun: Maverick” — 7/2

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 37/10

“Elvis” — 5/1

“The Fabelmans” — 15/2

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — 23/2

Spoiler: “All Quiet on the Western Front” — 15/1

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“The Whale” — 18/5

“Elvis” — 37/10

“The Batman” — 9/2

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — 7/1

“Babylon” — 15/2

Spoiler: “All Quiet on the Western Front” — 21/2

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — 39/10

“Babylon” — 9/2

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — 5/1

“Elvis” — 5/1

“The Fabelmans” — 15/2

Spoiler: “All Quiet on the Western Front” — 18/1

BEST SCORE

“Babylon” — 19/5

“The Fabelmans” — 4/1

“The Banshees of Inisherin” — 5/1

“Women Talking” — 5/1

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” — 11/2

Spoiler: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — 22/1

BEST SONG

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” — 69/20

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — 4/1

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” — 9/2

“Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” — 5/1

“Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman” — 19/2

Spoiler: “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing”

BEST SOUND

“Top Gun: Maverick” — 82/25

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — 4/1

“Elvis” — 9/2

“All Quiet on the Western Front” — 5/1

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 11/1

Spoiler: “Babylon” — 13/1

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — 16/5

“Top Gun: Maverick” — 4/1

“The Batman” — 5/1

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — 6/1

“All Quiet on the Western Front” — 19/2

Spoiler: “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” — 23/2

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” — 82/25

“Turning Red” — 4/1

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” — 9/2

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — 5/1

“My Father’s Dragon” — 23/2

Spoiler: “Wendell and Wild” — 13/1

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” — 37/10

“All That Breathes” — 4/1

“Fire of Love” — 9/2

“Navalny” — 11/2

“Descendant” — 17/2

Spoiler: “Moonage Daydream” — 13/1

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

“All Quiet on the Western Front” — 17/5

“Decision to Leave” — 4/1

“Argentina, 1985” — 9/2

“Close” — 11/2

“EO” — 11/1

Spoiler: “The Quiet Girl” — 15/1

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” — 17/5

“New Moon” — 9/2

“Save Ralph” — 11/2

“My Year of Dicks” — 11/2

“The Flying Sailor” — 13/2

Spoiler: “An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It” — 18/1

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

“The Flagmakers” — 37/10

“The Elephant Whisperers” — 9/2

“38 at the Garden” — 5/1

“How Do You Measure a Year?” — 6/1

“Holding Moses” — 8/1

Spoiler: “Nuisance Bear” — 14/1

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

“Le Pupille” — 7/2

“An Irish Goodbye” — 4/1

“The Red Suitcase” — 5/1

“Warsha” — 5/1

“Nakam” — 15/2

Spoiler: “Ivalu” — 28/1

