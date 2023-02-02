Oscar Experts slugfest: The fallout from Andrea Riseborough’s Best Actress nomination

Believe it or not, it’s only been one week since Oscar nominations. But so much has happened since then. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break down the controversy over Andrea Riseborough‘s shocking Best Actress nomination for “To Leslie.”

After an an investigation into the celebrity-backed, social media-based campaign for Riseborough, the academy announced on Tuesday that the actress’ nomination will not be rescinded, but “social media and outreach campaigning tactics that caused concern” were uncovered and regulations will be clarified for the future. We discuss why Riseborough’s nomination was never going to be rescinded, why no rules were really broken, why the new rules may just amount to “think before you tweet,” and why a lot of the outrage may be misplaced.

SEE Experts slugfest: Oscar nominations reactions

In the wake of this controversy, the idea has been floated that Riseborough could win. Spoiler alert: Neither of us thinks she will, but at this point, nothing would be surprising. We also go through our early winner predictions in all the categories.

Elsewhere, we resume listener questions and give an update on Oscars Playback.

Email your questions at slugfests@goldderby.com.

Timestamps:

Intro and the “To Leslie” investigation (0:00)

Could Andrea Riseborough win? (33:48)

Early winner predictions (41:30)

Listener questions (1:03:55)

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar winners by March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?