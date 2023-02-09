Oscar Experts slugfest: Phase 2 campaigns, guild awards kick off… and can Todd Field win director?

It’s the calm before the storm in a relatively quiet week after an academy investigation and days before guild awards start, but there’s still plenty to talk about. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss some Phase 2 campaigning, guild predictions, the latest development in the wake of Andrea Riseborough‘s Best Actress nomination and more.

This week has already given us multiple headlines from Brendan Fraser‘s Howard Stern interview, in which the Best Actor nominee did not mince words when discussing the Golden Globes. The “Whale” star accused former Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Philip Berk of groping him at a 2003 luncheon and boycotted the ceremony last month when he was a nominee. “They needed me, I didn’t need them. Because it wouldn’t be meaningful to me. Where am I gonna put that hood ornament? What would I do with that?” Fraser said. The actor will next head to the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, which starts Thursday, where he and lots of his fellow Oscar nominees are receiving tribute awards. The pit stop also overlaps with the Oscar luncheon on Monday, where we’ll get the traditional class photos and lots of reports on who got the most applause.

SEE Oscar Experts slugfest: The fallout from Andrea Riseborough’s Best Actress nomination

The avalanche of guild awards kick off on Saturday with the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards. We discuss our picks for that and the first biggie coming up the following Saturday, the Directors Guild of America Awards. Steven Spielberg is in first place in the odds for “The Fabelmans,” but could not just the Daniels (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) but Todd Field (“TÁR“) take it?

Elsewhere, we discuss Gina Prince-Bythewood‘s editorial in the The Hollywood Reporter about “The Woman King’s” Oscar shutout and how Black-led films — specifically by Black women — continue to go unrecognized by the academy and the industry, and imagine what the ensemble nominees would’ve been at the first Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Email your questions at slugfests@goldderby.com.

Timestamps:

Intro and Gina Prince-Bythewood’s editorial (0:00)

Phase 2 campaigning (15:03)

Guild predictions (25:14)

Listener questions (40:11)

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar winners by March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?