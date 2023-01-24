Oscars nominations: ‘Everything Everywhere’ leads with 11, ‘All Quiet’ and ‘Banshees’ at 9

Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced in the wee hours of Tuesday, January 24 by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams. Heading into the morning, Gold Derby’s 2023 Oscar predictions for nominations had “Everything Everywhere All at Once” reaping multiple bids, which turned out to be true. However, its overall total of 11 citations is bigger than anyone could have expected. Coming in second place were both “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” with nine mentions apiece. Read on for our Oscar nominations report, broken down by film.

Leading the pack was A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” directed by the Daniels (aka Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) and starring Michelle Yeoh as a laundromat owner who traverses alternate universes. Besides Oscar nominations for picture, director, original screenplay and lead actress, the sci-fi epic also nabbed supporting acting noms for Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan and below-the-line notices for costumes, film editing, score and song.

Netflix’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” peaked late this awards derby, which might explain why it over-performed in terms of Gold Derby’s predictions. The German film, a remake of the 1930 Best Picture winner, received an impressive haul of nine listings: picture, adapted screenplay, cinematography, international feature film, makeup & hairstyling, production design, score, sound and visual effects.

Searchlight Pictures’ “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which tells the quirky story of the end of a lifelong friendship in 1923 Ireland, dominated the above-the-line races, with mentions for picture, director (Martin McDonagh), lead actor (Colin Farrell), supporting actress (Kerry Condon), supporting actor x2 (Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan) and original screenplay. The only craft bids it received were for film editing and score, bringing its tally to nine.

Warner Bros’ “Elvis” stars Austin Butler as Elvis Presley, the iconic American entertainer, and came away with eight nominations. The blockbuster biopic nabbed mentions for picture and lead actor, and it absolutely dominated the below-the-line races thanks to its nominated cinematography, costume design, film editing, makeup & hairstyling, production design and sound.

Universal Pictures’ “The Fabelmans,” a semi-autographical story based on the early life of uber-director Steven Spielberg, nabbed seven citations. Spielberg is now a nine-time Oscar nominee in the Best Director category alone, and he also contends this morning for picture and screenplay. The actors who played versions of his mother (lead actress Michelle Williams) and great-uncle (supporting actor Judd Hirsch) reaped bids, as did the production design team and score composer.

Next in line with six Oscar nominations apiece are Focus Features’ “Tár,” an intimate story about a toxic composer, and Paramount Pictures’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” the long-delayed fighter jet sequel that turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022. “Tár’s” mentions are for picture, director (Todd Field), actress (Cate Blanchett), original screenplay, cinematography and film editing. “Top Gun: Maverick’s” listings are for picture, adapted screenplay, film editing, score, sound and visual effects.

Two more blockbuster sequels that made waves this Oscar morning were Disney’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at five bids (supporting actress for Angela Bassett, costume design, makeup & hairstyling, score and visual effects) and 20th Century Studios’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” with four noms (picture, production design, sound and visual effects).

Finally, these four movies each arrived with three citations apiece: “Babylon” (costume design, production design and score), “The Batman” (makeup & hairstyling, sound and visual effects), “Triangle of Sadness” (picture, director for Ruben Östlund and original screenplay) and “The Whale” (actor for Brendan Fraser, supporting actress for Hong Chau and makeup & hairstyling).

