Oscar Experts slugfest: Our winner predictions in all 23 categories

As its campaign slogan goes, everything has led to this. Will “Everything Everywhere All at Once” continue its stateside stomp at the Oscars? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here with their Oscar winner predictions for Sunday.

After dominating the guilds, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” looks locked and loaded for at least three wins: Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan. It’s really not a question of “Will it win?” but “How much will it win?” at the Oscars. Best Actress is a nail-biting duel between Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett (“TÁR”), and while the multiverse-hopping hit feels solid in Best Original Screenplay, would anyone be shocked if “The Banshees of Inisherin” pulled out that win?

“All Quiet” is an X factor here. The World War I epic swept the BAFTAs but has been AWOL on the circuit after the late-breaking film missed key guild nominations. Has it been quietly surging in the past few weeks while “Everything Everywhere” has been sucking up all the oxygen up front? It definitely won’t perform as well at the Oscars as it did at BAFTA since it missed a directing nomination, but how many of those wins will cross over? Can it hold off “Women Talking” after its Writers Guild of America Award win? The films have not faced off against each other yet in a screenplay race.

Elsewhere, we debate who will present Best Actress and name our top four original screenplay winners.

Timestamps:

Intro, last-minute drama and anonymous ballots (0:00)

Shorts (10:18)

International, doc and animated features (23:10)

Visual effects and sound (24:46)

Song and score (31:41)

Production design and makeup and hairstyling (42:17)

Film editing, costume design and cinematography (46:48)

Screenplay categories (57:10)

Supporting actor and actress (1:14:53)

Lead actor and actress (1:24:36)

Best Director (1:40:54)

Best Picture (1:43:25)

Listener questions (1:58:20)

