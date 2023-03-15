What’s next for 2023 Oscar Winners: Upcoming projects from Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis …

Winning an Oscar can give you quite the career bump. Just ask Brie Larson or Mahershala Ali who went on to win further awards and land major roles in huge movies (“Captain Marvel” and “Blade”) after their respective Oscar wins in 2016 and 2017.

This year’s winners already have some tantalizing projects lined up. Here’s a rundown of every major Oscar winner’s exciting next projects (note: Best Adapted Screenplay winner Sarah Polley is not included as there is no officially announced project on her slate at this time of writing).

The Daniels (won Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Picture for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

“Mason”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are turning their heads to TV next. Little is known of the project but both are attached as co-directors on this upcoming show starring Nathan Min as a misunderstood searching for connection in a noisy world.

Michelle Yeoh (won Best Actress for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

“American Born Chinese,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” and “A Haunting in Venice”

Yeoh has a slew of upcoming projects. First, she will star in the genre-bending Disney+ series “American Born Chinese,” which follows a teenage student juggling colliding worlds. “EEAAO” co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu also feature. Yeoh will also voice Airazor in the new Transformers movie and is part of the ensemble cast that will make up Kenneth Branagh‘s next Hercule Poirot movie “A Haunting in Venice.” Yeoh will also have roles in the next three “Avatar” movies and “Wicked.”

Brendan Fraser (won Best Actor for “The Whale”)

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Brothers,” and “Behind the Curtain of Night”

The pick of these is Martin Scorsese‘s “Killers of the Flower Moon” which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. The movie will follow an FBI investigation into the murders of an Osage tribe in the 1920s. Fraser will play W.S. Hamilton. Fraser will also appear in “Behind the Curtain of Night,” which follows a man who comes back to life and can see his past lives. There is little known of “Brothers” but he will co-star with Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage.

Jamie Lee Curtis (won Best Supporting Actress for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

“Haunted Mansion”

Curtis can next be seen in Disney’s remake of “Haunted Mansion,” which is based on their popular theme park ride. Curtis will play the iconic Madame Leota — the spirit inside the crystal ball. Curtis stars alongside Wilson, LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, and Rosario Dawson.

Ke Huy Quan (won Best Supporting Actor for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

“American Born Chinese” and “Loki”

Quan joins Yeoh in “American Born Chinese” but, perhaps more intriguingly, he will also feature in season two of Marvel’s “Loki” alongside Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson. Quan will play a Time Variance Authority archivist.

Guillermo del Toro (won Best Animated Feature for “Pinocchio”)

“The Buried Giant,” “Haunted Mansion,” and untitled documentary

Del Toro serves as an executive producer on “Haunted Mansion,” while he is also working on his next directorial project — “The Buried Giant.” He is co-writing this movie with Dennis Kelly and Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro, the latter of whom was nominated for writing “Living” at the Oscars just gone. The movie will follow a couple who set out to find their son, who they haven’t seen in a long time and discover they don’t remember that much about. Del Toro is also directing an upcoming documentary about legendary filmmaker Michael Mann.

Edward Berger (won Best International Feature for “All Quiet on the Western Front”)

“Helltown,” “Conclave,” and “The 39 Steps”

Berger’s next film sounds like it has the makings of an Oscar contender. “Conclave” will star Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci in a story following a Cardinal overseeing fellow peers trying to select a new leader of the Church. Berger is also involved in two exciting TV projects with A-list stars. “Helltown” will follow Kurt Vonnegut in 1969 as he becomes obsessed with a serial killer case. Oscar Isaac stars. “The 39 Steps” will star Benedict Cumberbatch and adapts the iconic 1915 adventure-comedy novel into a mini-series.

Ruth E. Carter (won Best Costume Design for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

“Blade”

Carter is returning to the MCU with her next project — and it is a big one. She will design the costumes for the MCU’s “Blade,” which will star Mahershala Ali as the titular vampire hunter. Yann Demange directs while “Da 5 Bloods” actor Delroy Lindo also features.

