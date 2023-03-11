2023 Oscars Best Makeup and Hairstyling nominees: 2 past champs, 4 veterans and 7 rookies

The films up for the 2023 Best Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar are “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “The Batman,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Elvis,” and “The Whale.” Our current odds show that “Elvis” (69/20) is favored to win, followed in order by “The Whale” (18/5), “The Batman” (9/2), “All Quiet on the Western Front” (9/2), and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (9/2).

Each of this category’s last five consecutive lineups has included a 70% first-time nominee majority, but this year’s rookie group is 16% smaller. The present subset is comprised of both “All Quiet on the Western Front” artists (Linda Eisenhamerova and Heike Merker) as well as two craftspeople from “The Whale” (Annemarie Bradley-Sherron and Judy Chin) and one each from “The Batman” (Michael Fontaine), “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Camille Friend), and “Elvis” (Jason Baird).

Baird shares his nomination with Mark Coulier and Aldo Signoretti, who have now amassed four bids apiece in this category. Signoretti was previously recognized for “Moulin Rouge!” (2002), “Apocalypto” (2007), and “Il Divo” (2010), while Coulier achieved his past notices for “The Iron Lady” (2012), “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2015), and “Pinocchio” (2021). Since he already prevailed on his first two outings, Coulier could now tie Ve Neill for third most wins in this category, behind Rick Baker (seven) and Greg Cannom (four).

The only other former champion in this group is Friend’s collaborator, Joel Harlow, who took the prize for “Star Trek” in 2010. He is now a four-time nominee following his other mentions for “The Lone Ranger” (2014) and “Star Trek Beyond” (2017). Included on his extensive resume are 20 collaborations with actor Johnny Depp, from 1995’s “Dead Man” to 2018’s “London Fields” and including all five entries in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

The remaining three 2023 nominees who have not won before are Naomi Donne and Michael Marino (“The Batman”) and Adrien Morot (“The Whale”). Donne and Marino’s joint bid comes one year after they opposed each other as respective members of the “Cruella” and “Coming 2 America” teams. With one other past nomination for “1917” (2020), Donne stands as only the seventh woman to compete for this award at least three times, with the female bid record eight belonging to Neill.

The films that won in this category most recently are “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (2022), “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (2021), “Bombshell” (2020), and “Vice” (2019). This year’s winner will be revealed during the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, airing March 12 on ABC.

