2023 Oscars Best Original Screenplay nominees: 1 veteran versus 6 rookies

The films in contention for the 2023 Best Original Screenplay Oscar are “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans,” “TAR,” and “Triangle of Sadness.” Our odds currently indicate that “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (10/3) will take the prize, followed in order of likelihood by “The Banshees of Inisherin” (18/5), “TAR” (9/2), “The Fabelmans” (9/2), and “Triangle of Sadness” (9/2).

For the fifth time in six years, multiple original writing nominees also picked up directing and producing bids. In fact, in a historic first, all five movies in this lineup are also in the running for Best Director, with Tony Kushner (“The Fabelmans”) being the only original scenarist not nominated there as well. He shares his writing notice with the film’s director, Steven Spielberg, who now has 22 Oscar bids to his name and has previously won for helming “Schindler’s List” (1994) and “Saving Private Ryan” (1999) and producing the former.

Of the seven individuals currently competing for this writing prize, only Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) has been nominated in the category before. His new bid is his third here, following previous ones for “In Bruges” (2009) and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2018). Aside from Spielberg, he is the only other past Oscar winner in this group, having scored a Best Live Action Short victory for “Six Shooter” in 2006.

Although Kushner is new to this category, he has previously received two Best Adapted Screenplay nominations for “Munich” (2006) and “Lincoln” (2013). The same applies to “TAR” writer Todd Field, who was recognized in the opposite category for “In the Bedroom” (2002) and “Little Children” (2007). Besides Spielberg, the remaining three first-time original writing contenders in this bunch are Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and Ruben Östlund (“Triangle of Sadness”).

Kwan has made history as the first person of Chinese descent to ever earn a Best Original Screenplay mention. He would be the first Asian American man to win the award and the category’s fourth Asian victor in general, after Callie Khouri (Lebanese descent; “Thelma & Louise,” 1992) and the Korean-born Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (“Parasite,” 2020).

All of the individuals currently vying for this award are men, making this the category’s second consecutive fully male bunch. The other two groups to which this has applied over the last 10 years are those from 2015 and 2017.

The films that won in this category most recently are “Belfast” (2022), “Promising Young Woman” (2021), “Parasite” (2020), and “Green Book” (2019). This year’s winner will be revealed during the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, airing March 12 on ABC.

