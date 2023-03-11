2023 Oscars Best Supporting Actress nominees: 1st all-rookie lineup in over a decade

The 2023 Oscar nominees for Best Supporting Actress are Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), Hong Chau (“The Whale”), Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), and Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). Our odds currently indicate that Bassett (18/5) will emerge victorious, followed in order of likelihood by Condon (37/10), Curtis (19/5), Hsu (9/2), and Chau (9/2).

For the first time since 2012, all five of the women in this lineup are new to the category. The last instance involved winner Octavia Spencer (“The Help”) and nominees Bérénice Bejo (“The Artist”), Jessica Chastain (“The Help”), Melissa McCarthy (“Bridesmaids”), and Janet McTeer (“Albert Nobbs”). The current group’s complete Oscars newcomer rate of 80% has become common in recent years, with the same percentage also having applied to the nominees of 2022, 2018, and 2016.

The only past Oscar nominee in this bunch is Bassett, who was previously recognized for her lead performance as Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do with It” (1994). She is now only the third Black actress to have caught the academy’s attention as both a star and featured player after Whoopi Goldberg and Viola Davis, who both happen to be supporting winners for “Ghost” (1991) and “Fences” (2017), respectively. After Lupita Nyong’o (“12 Years a Slave,” 2014), Davis, Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk,” 2019), and Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story,” 2022), Bassett would be the fifth Black actress to win this award in the last decade as well as the 10th overall.

Since Bassett and Curtis are both 64 years old (with the latter being just 98 days younger), they would both land among the nine oldest actresses who have ever won this award. This roster is the third in six years to include two women over 60, after those from 2018 (Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread” and Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”) and 2021 (Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy” and Youn Yuh-jung, “Minari”).

Curtis is only the second performer to receive an acting Oscar nomination after both of her parents did, as Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh were recognized for their respective lead and supporting roles in “The Defiant Ones” (1959) and “Psycho” (1961). She was preceded in this regard by Laura Dern, who first competed for the 1992 Best Actress prize as the star of “Rambling Rose” before winning Best Supporting Actress for “Marriage Story” in 2020. Her parents, Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, have five acting bids between them, the latest of which came for “Nebraska” (Best Actor, 2014) and “Rambling Rose” (Best Supporting Actress), respectively.

Chau and Hsu have made history as the first two Asian actresses to ever compete against each other in this category, with Chau also being the first person of Vietnamese descent ever nominated for any acting Oscar. Either would be only the third Asian recipient of this award, after Miyoshi Umeki (“Sayonara,” 1958) and Youn.

The most recent victors in this category are DeBose, Youn, Dern, and King. This year’s winner will be revealed during the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, airing March 12 on ABC.

