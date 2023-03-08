Which 2023 Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee has the longest (and shortest) screen time?

Following six consecutive instances of Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress Oscar-winning performances being divided by a screen time gap of at least 20 minutes, last year’s triumphant duo were only separated by six minutes and 40 seconds. This minimal difference was largely caused by the fact that the winning male and female turns were the shortest and longest ones in their respective categories since 2017. Furthermore, both awards went to performances that were widely accepted as genuinely supporting, which has become rare on the male side but remains the female norm.

In 2022, Ariana DeBose took home the Best Supporting Actress trophy for her work in “West Side Story,” which amounts to a screen time total of 28 minutes and 54 seconds, or 18.49% of the film. This made her the second woman to win this exact award for playing Anita in a screen adaptation of the classic musical after Rita Moreno, who appears in 24 minutes and 39 seconds (or 16.23%) of the 1962 version. By actual time on screen, DeBose’s is the 36th longest of the 86 performances that have ever been honored in this category.

The 2023 Best Supporting Actress nominees have an average screen time of 25 minutes and 52 seconds, or 19.57% of their respective films. In terms of actual time, their average is the 30th highest in the history of the category, while their percentage average is the 40th lowest. The last 10 winners of this award have appeared on screen for an average of 30 minutes and 29 seconds (or 22.80% of their films).

At the low end of the 2023 lineup is Jamie Lee Curtis, whose performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” lasts for 17 minutes and 15 seconds, or 12.38% of the film. Only 19 actresses have ever won this award with less screen time, with the latest example being 2018 victor Allison Janney (“I, Tonya”; 15 minutes and 37 seconds). The only physically shorter performances that have been nominated here in the last five years are those of Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”) and Judi Dench (“Belfast”), both of which outpace Curtis’s in terms of percentage.

Next is Angela Bassett, who appears in 21 minutes and 57 seconds (or 13.61%) of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” This marks her first Oscar nomination for playing Marvel character Queen Ramonda, whom she originated in 2018’s “Black Panther.” Her performance in that film, which won three Oscars from seven bids, is just 10 minutes and four seconds long. She also makes a 24-second cameo appearance as the same character in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.”

In the middle of the group is Kerry Condon with 23 minutes and nine seconds (or 20.32%) of screen time in “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Hers is the second shortest of the four performances in her film that earned academy recognition, after Barry Keoghan’s (13 minutes and 50 seconds; 12.15%). She happens to have the exact same screen time percentage as 1950 Best Supporting Actress winner Mercedes McCambridge (“All the King’s Men”), whose performance is just 52 seconds shorter.

Not far off from Condon is Hong Chau, whose presence in “The Whale” amounts to 24 minutes and 43 seconds (or 21.16%). She has the second most screen time in her film, surpassing non-nominee Sadie Sink by a margin of just 25 seconds. Her performance is nearly four times shorter than that of her Best Actor-nominated cast mate, Brendan Fraser, who clocks in at one hour, 21 minutes, and 57 seconds (or 70.15%).

The supporting female contender with the most screen time this year is Curtis’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” costar, Stephanie Hsu. Her 42-minute and 18-second performance, which takes up 30.36% of the film, is the longest to earn recognition here since 2019, when Rachel Weisz (42 minutes and 51 seconds) and Emma Stone (57 minutes and 20 seconds) both made it in for “The Favourite.” Only 35 actresses with more screen time have ever been nominated in this category and just 10 – including Alicia Vikander (“The Danish Girl”) and Viola Davis (“Fences”) – have prevailed.

