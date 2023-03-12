2023 Oscars Best Visual Effects nominees: 5 past champs, 7 veterans and 8 rookies

The films in the running for the 2023 Best Visual Effects Oscar are “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Batman,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” Our odds currently indicate that “Avatar: The Way of Water” (31/10) is the frontrunner, followed in order by “Top Gun: Maverick” (39/10), “All Quiet on the Western Front” (9/2), “The Batman” (9/2), and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (9/2).

Included among the 20 individuals in this lineup are 12 past nominees, five of whom have triumphed at least once. The eight first-timers are Geoffrey Baumann (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), “Top Gun: Maverick” trio Seth Hill, Bryan Litson, and Ryan Tudhope, and “All Quiet on the Western Front” quartet Markus Frank, Kamil Jaffar, Viktor Muller, and Frank Petzold.

The two returning contenders who have already won here multiple times each are Joe Letteri (“Avatar: The Way of Water”), who succeeded on four of his previous 10 bids, and Scott R. Fisher (“Top Gun: Maverick”), who is two-for-two. Letteri was last honored for his work on the original “Avatar” (2010) after winning for two “Lord of the Rings” films (“The Two Towers,” 2003; “The Return of the King,” 2004) and “King Kong” (2006). Fisher’s pair of victories came for “Interstellar” (2015) and “Tenet” (2021). Those who have prevailed once apiece are Richard Baneham (“Avatar: The Way of Water”; won for “Avatar”), Dan Lemmon (“The Batman”; “The Jungle Book,” 2017), and Dominic Tuohy (“The Batman”; “1917,” 2020).

Daniel Sudick, who is part of the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” team, has 12 past nominations to his name. He is now only two bids away from tying Dennis Muren’s category record of 15, which has stood since 2006. Including the “Black Panther” sequel, 10 of the 13 films for which he has earned notices are entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The remaining six category veterans, who have a combined total of 15 past nominations, are Daniel Barrett and Eric Saindon (“Avatar: The Way of Water”), Russell Earl and Anders Langlands (“The Batman”), and Craig Hammack and R. Christopher White (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”).

Several of these artists have already triumphed over others in the group, with Fisher taking the cake by having defeated “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” trio Barrett, Lemmon, and Letteri and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” pair Earl and Sudick in 2015, and then Langlands (“Mulan”) in 2021. The other such cases involved Letteri over Sudick (“Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World,” 2004 and “War of the Worlds,” 2006), Baneham and Letteri over Earl (“Star Trek,” 2010), Lemmon over Hammack (“Deepwater Horizon,” 2017), and Tuohy over Earl and Sudick (“Avengers: Endgame,” 2020).

The films that won in this category most recently are “Dune” (2022), “Tenet” (2021), “1917” (2020), and “First Man” (2019). This year’s winner will be revealed during the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, airing March 12 on ABC.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions