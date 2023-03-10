2023 Oscars guild awards scorecard: ‘Everything Everywhere’ wins (almost) everywhere

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” capped off its run with the guilds by taking home a trophy at the Casting Society of America’s Artios Awards on Thursday. It had previously prevailed with eight of the other nine guilds at which it contended (actors, art directors, costume designers, directors, film editors, makeup artists/hairstylists, producers and writers). It lost out only with the sound editors.

Two of its Academy Awards rivals for the top award — “Elvis” and “Top Gun: Maverick” — did win over the sound editors. Those victories are among their overall hauls of five and four respectively. “Elvis” also prevailed with the actors, cinematographers, costume designers, and makeup artists/hairstylists while “Top Gun: Maverick” scored with the actors, film editors and sound mixers.

Below, a breakdown by picture of guild nominations and winners.

ACE = American Cinema Editors (nominations, winners)

ADG = Art Directors Guild (nominations, winners)

ASC = American Society of Cinematographers (nominations, winners)

CAS = Cinema Audio Society (nominations, winners)

CDG = Costume Designers Guild (nominations, winners)

CSA = Casting Society of America (nominations, winners)

DGA – Directors Guild of America (nominations, winners)

MPSE – Motion Picture Sound Editors (nominations, winners)

MUAHS – Makeup and Hairstyling (nominations, winners)

PGA = Producers Guild of America (nominations, winners)

SAG = Screen Actors Guild (nominations, winners)

VES = Visual Effects Society (nominations, winners)

WGA = Writers Guild of America (nominations, winners)

12 Guilds

“Top Gun: Maverick”

ADG – Contemporary (Jeremy Hindle)

ACE – Drama (Eddie Hamilton, ACE)

ASC – Claudio Miranda

CAS – Sound Mixing (Live Action)

CDG – Contemporary (Marlene Stewart)

CSA – Zeitgeist

DGA – Director (Joseph Kosinski)

MPSE – Dialogue & ADR, Sound Effects & Foley

PGA – Picture

SAG – Stunt Ensemble

VES – Visual Effects

WGA – Best Adapted Screenplay

10 Guilds

“Elvis”

ACE – Drama (Matt Villa, ACE ASE; Jonathan Redmond)

ADG – Period (Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy)

ASC – Mandy Walker

CAS – Sound Mixing (Live Action)

CDG – Period (Catherine Martin)

CSA – Big Budget – Drama

MPSE – Dialogue & ADR, Music

MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up; Special Make-Up Effects; Period/Character Hairstyling

PGA – Picture

SAG – Actor (Austin Butler)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

ACE – Comedy (Paul Rogers)

ADG – Fantasy ( Jason Kisvarday)

CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Shirley Kurata)

CSA – Zeitgeist

DGA – Director (the Daniels)

MPSE – Dialogue & ADR, Music, Sound Effects & Foley

MUAHS – Contemporary Make-Up; Contemporary Hairstyling

PGA – Picture

SAG – Ensemble, Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu)

WGA – Best Original Screenplay

Eight Guilds

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

ADG – Fantasy (Dylan Cole, Ben Procter)

CAS – Sound Mixing (Live Action)

CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Deborah L. Scott)

CSA – Zeitgeist

MPSE – Sound Effects & Foley

PGA – Picture

SAG – Stunt Ensemble

VES – Visual Effects

“The Batman”

ADG – Fantasy (James Chinlund)

ASC – Greig Fraser

CAS – Sound Mixing (Live Action)

CSA – Zeitgeist

MPSE – Dialogue & ADR, Sound Effects & Foley

MUAHS – Contemporary Make-Up; Special Make-Up Effects; Contemporary Hairstyling

SAG – Stunt Ensemble

VES – Visual Effects

“The Fabelmans”

ADG – Period (Rick Carter)

CSA – Big Budget – Drama

DGA – Director (Steven Spielberg)

PGA – Picture

SAG – Ensemble, Supporting Actor (Paul Dano)

VES – Supporting Visual Effects

WGA – Best Original Screenplay

“TAR”

ACE – Drama (Monika Willi)

ADG – Contemporary (Marco Bittner Rosser)

CDG – Contemporary (Bina Daigeler)

CSA – Big Budget – Drama

DGA – Director (Todd Field)

PGA – Picture

SAG – Actress (Cate Blanchett)

WGA – Best Original Screenplay

Seven Guilds

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

ACE – Comedy (Bob Ducsay, ACE)

ADG – Contemporary (Rick Heinrichs)

CDG – Contemporary (Jenny Eagan)

CSA – Big Budget – Comedy

MUAHS – Contemporary Hairstyling

PGA – Picture

WGA – Best Adapted Screenplay

Six Guilds

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

ADG – Fantasy (Hannah Beachler)

CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Ruth E. Carter)

MUAHS – Special Make-Up Effects; Contemporary Hairstyling

PGA – Picture

SAG – Supporting Actress (Angela Bassett), Stunt Ensemble

WGA – Best Adapted Screenplay

Five Guilds

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

ACE – Comedy (Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, ACE)

CSA – Studio or Independent – Drama

DGA – Director (Martin McDonagh)

MPSE – Dialogue & ADR

PGA – Picture

SAG – Ensemble, Actor (Colin Farrell), Supporting Actor (Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan), Supporting Actress (Kerry Condon)

“Nope”

ADG – Fantasy (Ruth De Jong)

CDG – Contemporary (Alex Bovaird)

MPSE – Sound Effects & Foley

MUAHS – Contemporary Make-Up

WGA – Best Original Screenplay

Four Guilds

“Babylon”

ADG – Period (Mary Zophres)

CDG – Period (Florencia Martin)

MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up; Period/Character Hairstyling

SAG – Ensemble

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

ADG – Animation

CAS – Sound Mixing (Animation)

MPSE – Music, Animation

VES – Visual Effects (Animated)

“The Whale”

CSA – Studio or Independent – Drama

MUAHS – Special Make-Up Effects

PGA – Picture

SAG – Actor (Brendan Fraser), Supporting Actress (Hong Chau)

“The Woman King”

ACE – Drama (Terilyn A. Shropshire, ACE)

CDG – Period (Gersha Phillips)

MUAHS – Period/Character Hairstyling

SAG – Actress (Viola Davis), Stunt Ensemble

Three Guilds

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

ACE – Drama (Sven Budelmann, BFS)

ADG – Period (Christian M. Goldbeck)

CAS – Sound Mixing (Live Action)

“Till”

CSA – Big Budget – Drama

MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up

SAG – Actress (Danielle Deadwyler)

“Women Talking”

CDG – Contemporary (Quita Alfred)

SAG – Ensemble

WGA – Best Adapted Screenplay

Two Guilds

“Bardo”

ADG – Contemporary (Eugenio Caballero)

ASC – Darius Khondji

“Blonde”

MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up; Period/Character Hairstyling

SAG – Actress (Ana de Armas)

“Empire of Light”

ASC- Roger Deakins

MPSE – Dialogue & ADR

“Jurassic World: Dominion”

MPSE – Sound Effects & Foley

VES – Visual Effects

“The Menu”

ACE – Comedy (Christopher Tellefsen, ACE)

WGA – Best Original Screenplay

“White Noise”

ADG – Period (Jess Gonchor)

CSA – Big Budget – Comedy

“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody”

MPSE – Music

VES – Supporting Visual Effects

One Guild

“Amsterdam”

MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up; Period/Character Hairstyling

“Bullet Train”

ADG – Contemporary (David Scheunemann)

“Don’t Worry Darling”

CDG – Period (Arianne Phillips)

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”

VES – Visual Effects

“The Good Nurse”

SAG – Supporting Actor (Eddie Redmayne)

“Hocus Pocus 2”

CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Salvador Perez)

“Hustle”

SAG – Actor (Adam Sandler)

“Living”

SAG – Actor (Bill Nighy)

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

CDG – Period (Jenny Beavan)

“She Said”

WGA – Best Adapted Screenplay

“Thor: Love and Thunder”

CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Mayes C. Rubeo)

“Triangle of Sadness”

ACE: Comedy (Ruben Östlund; Mikel Cee Karlsson)

