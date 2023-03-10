2023 Oscars guild awards scorecard: ‘Everything Everywhere’ wins (almost) everywhere

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” capped off its run with the guilds by taking home a trophy at the Casting Society of America’s Artios Awards on Thursday. It had previously prevailed with eight of the other nine guilds at which it contended (actors, art directors, costume designers, directors, film editors, makeup artists/hairstylists, producers and writers). It lost out only with the sound editors.
Two of its Academy Awards rivals for the top award — “Elvis” and “Top Gun: Maverick” — did win over the sound editors. Those victories are among their overall hauls of five and four respectively. “Elvis” also prevailed with the actors, cinematographers, costume designers, and makeup artists/hairstylists while “Top Gun: Maverick” scored with the actors, film editors and sound mixers.
Below, a breakdown by picture of guild nominations and winners.
ACE = American Cinema Editors (nominations, winners)
ADG = Art Directors Guild (nominations, winners)
ASC = American Society of Cinematographers (nominations, winners)
CAS = Cinema Audio Society (nominations, winners)
CDG = Costume Designers Guild (nominations, winners)
CSA = Casting Society of America (nominations, winners)
DGA – Directors Guild of America (nominations, winners)
MPSE – Motion Picture Sound Editors (nominations, winners)
MUAHS – Makeup and Hairstyling (nominations, winners)
PGA = Producers Guild of America (nominations, winners)
SAG = Screen Actors Guild (nominations, winners)
VES = Visual Effects Society (nominations, winners)
WGA = Writers Guild of America (nominations, winners)
12 Guilds
“Top Gun: Maverick”
ADG – Contemporary (Jeremy Hindle)
ACE – Drama (Eddie Hamilton, ACE)
ASC – Claudio Miranda
CAS – Sound Mixing (Live Action)
CDG – Contemporary (Marlene Stewart)
CSA – Zeitgeist
DGA – Director (Joseph Kosinski)
MPSE – Dialogue & ADR, Sound Effects & Foley
PGA – Picture
SAG – Stunt Ensemble
VES – Visual Effects
WGA – Best Adapted Screenplay
10 Guilds
“Elvis”
ACE – Drama (Matt Villa, ACE ASE; Jonathan Redmond)
ADG – Period (Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy)
ASC – Mandy Walker
CAS – Sound Mixing (Live Action)
CDG – Period (Catherine Martin)
CSA – Big Budget – Drama
MPSE – Dialogue & ADR, Music
MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up; Special Make-Up Effects; Period/Character Hairstyling
PGA – Picture
SAG – Actor (Austin Butler)
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
ACE – Comedy (Paul Rogers)
ADG – Fantasy ( Jason Kisvarday)
CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Shirley Kurata)
CSA – Zeitgeist
DGA – Director (the Daniels)
MPSE – Dialogue & ADR, Music, Sound Effects & Foley
MUAHS – Contemporary Make-Up; Contemporary Hairstyling
PGA – Picture
SAG – Ensemble, Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu)
WGA – Best Original Screenplay
Eight Guilds
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
ADG – Fantasy (Dylan Cole, Ben Procter)
CAS – Sound Mixing (Live Action)
CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Deborah L. Scott)
CSA – Zeitgeist
MPSE – Sound Effects & Foley
PGA – Picture
SAG – Stunt Ensemble
VES – Visual Effects
“The Batman”
ADG – Fantasy (James Chinlund)
ASC – Greig Fraser
CAS – Sound Mixing (Live Action)
CSA – Zeitgeist
MPSE – Dialogue & ADR, Sound Effects & Foley
MUAHS – Contemporary Make-Up; Special Make-Up Effects; Contemporary Hairstyling
SAG – Stunt Ensemble
VES – Visual Effects
“The Fabelmans”
ADG – Period (Rick Carter)
CSA – Big Budget – Drama
DGA – Director (Steven Spielberg)
PGA – Picture
SAG – Ensemble, Supporting Actor (Paul Dano)
VES – Supporting Visual Effects
WGA – Best Original Screenplay
“TAR”
ACE – Drama (Monika Willi)
ADG – Contemporary (Marco Bittner Rosser)
CDG – Contemporary (Bina Daigeler)
CSA – Big Budget – Drama
DGA – Director (Todd Field)
PGA – Picture
SAG – Actress (Cate Blanchett)
WGA – Best Original Screenplay
Seven Guilds
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
ACE – Comedy (Bob Ducsay, ACE)
ADG – Contemporary (Rick Heinrichs)
CDG – Contemporary (Jenny Eagan)
CSA – Big Budget – Comedy
MUAHS – Contemporary Hairstyling
PGA – Picture
WGA – Best Adapted Screenplay
Six Guilds
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
ADG – Fantasy (Hannah Beachler)
CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Ruth E. Carter)
MUAHS – Special Make-Up Effects; Contemporary Hairstyling
PGA – Picture
SAG – Supporting Actress (Angela Bassett), Stunt Ensemble
WGA – Best Adapted Screenplay
Five Guilds
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
ACE – Comedy (Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, ACE)
CSA – Studio or Independent – Drama
DGA – Director (Martin McDonagh)
MPSE – Dialogue & ADR
PGA – Picture
SAG – Ensemble, Actor (Colin Farrell), Supporting Actor (Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan), Supporting Actress (Kerry Condon)
“Nope”
ADG – Fantasy (Ruth De Jong)
CDG – Contemporary (Alex Bovaird)
MPSE – Sound Effects & Foley
MUAHS – Contemporary Make-Up
WGA – Best Original Screenplay
Four Guilds
“Babylon”
ADG – Period (Mary Zophres)
CDG – Period (Florencia Martin)
MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up; Period/Character Hairstyling
SAG – Ensemble
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
ADG – Animation
CAS – Sound Mixing (Animation)
MPSE – Music, Animation
VES – Visual Effects (Animated)
“The Whale”
CSA – Studio or Independent – Drama
MUAHS – Special Make-Up Effects
PGA – Picture
SAG – Actor (Brendan Fraser), Supporting Actress (Hong Chau)
“The Woman King”
ACE – Drama (Terilyn A. Shropshire, ACE)
CDG – Period (Gersha Phillips)
MUAHS – Period/Character Hairstyling
SAG – Actress (Viola Davis), Stunt Ensemble
Three Guilds
“All Quiet on the Western Front”
ACE – Drama (Sven Budelmann, BFS)
ADG – Period (Christian M. Goldbeck)
CAS – Sound Mixing (Live Action)
“Till”
CSA – Big Budget – Drama
MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up
SAG – Actress (Danielle Deadwyler)
“Women Talking”
CDG – Contemporary (Quita Alfred)
SAG – Ensemble
WGA – Best Adapted Screenplay
Two Guilds
“Bardo”
ADG – Contemporary (Eugenio Caballero)
ASC – Darius Khondji
“Blonde”
MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up; Period/Character Hairstyling
SAG – Actress (Ana de Armas)
“Empire of Light”
ASC- Roger Deakins
MPSE – Dialogue & ADR
“Jurassic World: Dominion”
MPSE – Sound Effects & Foley
VES – Visual Effects
“The Menu”
ACE – Comedy (Christopher Tellefsen, ACE)
WGA – Best Original Screenplay
“White Noise”
ADG – Period (Jess Gonchor)
CSA – Big Budget – Comedy
“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody”
MPSE – Music
VES – Supporting Visual Effects
One Guild
“Amsterdam”
MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up; Period/Character Hairstyling
“Bullet Train”
ADG – Contemporary (David Scheunemann)
“Don’t Worry Darling”
CDG – Period (Arianne Phillips)
“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”
VES – Visual Effects
“The Good Nurse”
SAG – Supporting Actor (Eddie Redmayne)
“Hocus Pocus 2”
CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Salvador Perez)
“Hustle”
SAG – Actor (Adam Sandler)
“Living”
SAG – Actor (Bill Nighy)
“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
CDG – Period (Jenny Beavan)
“She Said”
WGA – Best Adapted Screenplay
“Thor: Love and Thunder”
CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Mayes C. Rubeo)
“Triangle of Sadness”
ACE: Comedy (Ruben Östlund; Mikel Cee Karlsson)
