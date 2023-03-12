Oscars live blog: Who won, who lost, who surprised, and who made history? [Updating Live]

It seems like history is made just about every year at the Oscars now, whether it’s the first non-English language film to win Best Picture (“Parasite“), or the first film from a streaming service to win Best Picture (Apple’s “CODA“), or the first actress to win three lead Oscars since Katharine Hepburn (Frances McDormand for “Nomadland”). So who prevailed this year, who (if anyone) came out of nowhere, and who did the seemingly impossible? Follow along below for our live blog of all the winners and what it all meant in the context of this awards season. And check out the complete list of winners here.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” had a few chances to make history. It came into these awards with 11 nominations including Best Picture. A win in that top category would be the first ever for a science-fiction film. A victory for lead actress Michelle Yeoh would be a first for a Southeast Asian woman. And if her co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan joined her in the winner’s circle, “Everything” would be just the third film to win three acting awards, following “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Network.”

But BAFTA champ “All Quiet on the Western Front” was hot on “Everything’s” heels. The German-language war film would be a historic Best Picture: the first winner from Netflix, and only the second winner in a language besides English. That streamer was also gunning for its first win for Best Animated Feature with its stop-motion “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio.” Meanwhile, “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” were looking to be the rare sequel to take top honors, following in the footsteps of “The Godfather Part II” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.”

That’s just a few of the potential milestones. Find out who got their flowers below and if any of them took us completely by surprise.

