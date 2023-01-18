2023 Oscars nominations announcement details set

With Oscar voting having closed on Tuesday night, the academy and ABC have revealed how this year’s nominees will be announced next week.

As revealed in a press release on Wednesday, Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams will announce the 2023 Oscar nominees on January 24. In addition to airing as part of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the 2023 Oscar nominations announcement will also stream online via the academy’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts.

Ahmed, a Best Actor nominee at the 2021 Oscars ceremony for his standout performance in “Sound of Metal,” won an Academy Award last year in the Best Live-Action Short Film category for “The Long Goodbye.” Ahmed is also an Emmy Award winner for “The Night Of.”

Williams, who played the polarizing Marnie on HBO’s acclaimed and award-winning series “Girls,” has carved out a niche in recent years as the star of blockbuster horror films, including Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” and this year’s “M3GAN.” The film, released on January 6, has become a sleeper hit at the box office and is expected to spawn a sequel.

The 2023 Oscars are set to take place Sunday, March 12, live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This year’s ceremony will air on ABC with Jimmy Kimmel returning as host for the third time. Films expected to contend for major prizes include “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “The Banshees of Inishirin,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis,” “The Fabelmans,” “TAR,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and more.

