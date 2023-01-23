2023 Oscars nominations announcement streaming live with real-time reactions [WATCH]

After months of speculation and hand-wringing, the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will finally be announced in a live presentation on Tuesday, January 24, at 5:30 a.m. PT (8:30 a.m. ET).

Watch Gold Derby senior editor Rob Licuria and contributors Charles Bright, Tony Ruiz and Matthew Stewart react LIVE to the announcement of the 95th Oscars nominations, as they sigh, gasp and cheer the nominees. Announcers will be Oscar champ Riz Ahmed and actress Allison Williams live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles. Then stick around as they discuss, debate and vent about the nominees and the snubs in a live post-announcement slugfest. Just click the video box above on Tuesday morning.

