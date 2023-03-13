Experts slugfest: 2023 Oscars recap — Breaking down ‘Everything Everywhere’s’ unprecedented sweep

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” indeed, won everything. Or nearly everything. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss the highs and lows of Sunday’s Oscar ceremony, which was dominated by the A24 hit.

“Everything Everywhere” took home seven Oscars, including an unprecedented six above the line: Best Picture, Best Director for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, who became the first Asian winner in the category, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, Best Supporting Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis, and Best Original Screenplay for the Daniels. It’s the third film to win three acting Oscars but the first to win Best Picture as well. This is the biggest haul for a Best Picture winner since “Slumdog Millionaire” (2008) took eight and it’s the most wins for a Best Picture champ in the preferential ballot era. How did it pull off the biggest above-the-line sweep ever? In hindsight, we may all have been underestimating its ceiling.



SEE Full list of Oscar winners

On the flip side, many of us overestimated “Elvis,” which left the building with zero wins from eight nominations. It was one of five Best Picture nominees to be goose-egged, matching the Best Picture nominee shutout from nine years ago. “Elvis” star Austin Butler fell to Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) in Best Actor, giving A24 seven of the top eight categories. The tea leaves were there after “The Whale” upset “Elvis” in Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Where did it go wrong for the King?

Elsewhere, we discuss the slap-free ceremony, Jimmy Kimmel‘s third hosting stint, BAFTA going 0/8 above the line and “All Quiet on the Western Front” pulling off the “biggest” upset of the night.

Email your questions at slugests@goldderby.com.

Timestamps:

Intro and winners (0:00)

“Elvis'” shutout (9:20)

“All Quiet on the Western Front’s” wins (15:06)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once’s” sweep (25:31)

Ceremony review (34:30)

BAFTA vs. SAG (45:11)

What if? scenarios (54:30)

Final thoughts (1:02:34)

