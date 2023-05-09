2023 Peabody Awards: ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Andor,’ ‘Mo,’ ‘Severance’ pace winners

“Abbott Elementary,” “Atlanta,” “Better Call Saul,” “Mo,” “Andor” and “Severance” were among the 35 winners of the 83rd Annual Peabody Awards announced this morning, representing the “most compelling and empowering stories” released in broadcasting, streaming and interactive media during 2022. They were chosen by a unanimous vote of 32 jurors from more than 1,400 entries, with PBS producing the most triumphs with six, followed by Apple TV+ and Disney+ (three apiece) and HBO Max (two).

It’s the second Peabody wins for “Atlanta” and “Saul,” which received trophies for their first seasons and now for their final ones as well.

Also emerging as Peabody winners were the dark comedy “Bad Sisters,” the Spanish-language comedy “Los Espookys.,” the Asian drama “Pachinko” and the docuseries “We’re Here.” Also earning Peabodys were the docs “The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks” and “Fire of Love,” the docuseries “We Need To Talk About Cosby” and the documentary film “Mariupol: The People’s Story.”

“Representing a wide range of mediums, genres and narrative approaches, this year’s winners continue to advance what it means to craft storytelling that is compelling, powerful and prescient,” Jeffrey Jones, executive director of Peabody, said. “Whether capturing the lives of teachers in Philadelphia or young women in Afghanistan, these stories are powerful enough to make us laugh, cry and learn. They are all deserving of this honor, and we are thrilled to shine a light on their amazing achievement. All citizens should seek out, watch and engage these winners.”

The Peabody winners will be celebrated on June 11 in a ceremony at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in L.A. hosted by Jessica Williams. It will be the first in-person Peabody ceremony since 2019 as well as its first ever in Los Angeles. Four previously announced specialty awards went to Lily Tomlin (Career Achievement Award), Issa Rae (Trailblazer Award), Shari Frilot (Visionary Award) and NBC News’ “Today” (Institutional Award).

A full list of Peabody winners in follows.

ARTS

“Fire of Love” (Disney+)

DOCUMENTARY

“Aftershock” (ABC News Studios)

“Batata” (streaming platforms)

“Independent Lens: Missing in Brooks County” (PBS)

“Independent Lens: Writing with Fire” (PBS)

“Mariupol: The People’s Story” (BBC Select)

“The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks” (Peacock)

“The Territory” (Disney+)

“We Need to Talk About Cosby” (Showtime Networks)

ENTERTAINMENT

INTERACTIVE & IMMERSIVE

“ContraPoints” (YouTube)

“Life is Strange: True Colors” (PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Stadia)

“Lucy and the Wolves in the Walls” (Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest)

“Reeducated” (Oculus, Mobile, Desktop)

“The Uncensored Library” (Minecraft)

NEWS

“Guns in America” (PBS NewsHour)

“Frontline: Michael Flynn’s Holy War” (PBS)

“Frontline: Ukraine: Life Under Russia’s Attack” (PBS with Channel 4)

“The Gap: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect” (NBC/KARE-TV)

“No Justice for Women in the Taliban’s Afghanistan” (VICE News)

“One Day in Hebron” (Direct From)

“Shimon Prokupecz: Unraveling Uvalde” (CNN)

PODCAST/RADIO

“Stolen: Surviving St. Michael’s” (Spotify)

“The Divided Dial” (New York Public Radio)

“This American Life: The Pink House at the Center of the World” (This American Life)

PUBLIC SERVICE

“Frontline: The Power of Big Oil” (PBS)

