2023 PGA Awards live blog [UPDATING LIVE]

Gold Derby is backstage at the 34th Producers Guild of America Awards on Saturday, February 25 in order to bring you all the up-to-date details on the presenters, nominees and winners. (See the complete winners list.) Senior editor Marcus James Dixon and associate editor Latasha Ford are in the press room and will let us all know every time something newsworthy happens. Read on for our 2023 PGA Awards live blog.

As a reminder, these kudos are non-televised. However, for the first time ever, Gold Derby is airing a live streaming show with host Rob Licuria, senior editors Denton Davidson, Daniel Montgomery and Matt Noble and contributor Sebastian Ochoa Mendoza — watch it right here.

The PGA Awards honor the best producers of features, documentaries, series and specials, as voted on by more than 8,000 members of the producing guild. The 10 nominated films for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Best Picture are “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All the Time,” “The Fabelmans,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “TAR,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “The Whale.”

Since 2009, both the PGA and the Academy Awards have picked Best Picture with ranked choice voting. The PGA has been one of the most reliable Oscar predictors around, thanks in large part to the fact that both the guild and the academy use the the preferential ballot to determine a Best Picture victor. Since 2009, the PGA has forecast 11 of 14 Oscar champs.

SEE Oscar Best Picture Gallery: History of Every Academy Award-Winning Movie

Keep refreshing/reloading this 2023 PGA Awards live blog to see all the winners

7:30 p.m. — Here we go! The 34th annual ceremony officially begins at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Hannah Einbinder will make the introduction and present the first award for Best Animated Feature. People are still taking their seats, so things should kick off soon!

7:45 p.m. —