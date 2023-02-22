2023 PGA Awards predictions: What will win at 34th Producers Guild of America Awards?

The Producers Guild of America announced its slate of 2023 nominees in film and television on January 12. Historically, the PGA Awards are seen as one of the best bellwethers to predict the Best Picture Oscar since there is so much overlap in voting memberships between the guild and the academy. What will win at the Producers Guild this year? Read on to see Gold Derby’s 2023 PGA Awards predictions in three movie categories and seven TV races.

Our PGA racetrack odds are based on the combined forecasts of more than 1,600 readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting the winners last time, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

Of this year’s 10 PGA nominees for Best Picture, only seven went on to make it into the top Oscar lineup: “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans,” “TAR” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” The guild’s other three choices were “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and “The Whale.” Meanwhile, the Oscars went with “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Triangle of Sadness” and “Women Talking.”

The winners of the 34th Producers Guild of America Awards will receive their trophies on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Special achievement prizes will be handed out to Tom Cruise, Michael De Luca & Pamela Abdy, Mindy Kaling and “Till.”

BEST PICTURE

1. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 13/2 odds

2. “Top Gun: Maverick” — 7/1 odds

3. “The Fabelmans” — 15/2 odds

4. “The Banshees of Inisherin” — 8/1 odds

5. “Elvis” — 17/2 odds

6. “Avatar: The Way of Water” — 19/2 odds

7. “TAR” — 10/1 odds

8. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — 23/2 odds

9. “Glass Onion” — 13/1 odds

10. “The Whale” — 14/1 odds

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

1. “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” — 31/10 odds

2. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — 4/1 odds

3. “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” — 4/1 odds

4. “Turning Red” — 9/2 odds

5. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” — 9/2 odds

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

1. “Fire of Love” — 5/1 odds

2. “Navalny” — 11/2 odds

3. “All That Breathes” — 11/2 odds

4. “Descendant” — 13/2 odds

5. “Retrograde” — 13/2 odds

6. “The Territory” — 13/2 odds

7. “Nothing Compares” — 7/1 odds

BEST DRAMA SERIES

1. “The White Lotus: Sicily” — 16/5 odds

2. “Better Call Saul” — 39/10 odds

3. “Severance” — 4/1 odds

4. “Andor” — 9/2 odds

5. “Ozark” — 9/2 odds

BEST COMEDY SERIES

1. “Abbott Elementary” — 31/10 odds

2. “The Bear” — 39/10 odds

3. “Only Murders in the Building” — 4/1 odds

4. “Hacks” — 9/2 odds

5. “Barry” — 9/2 odds

BEST LIMITED SERIES

1. “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” — 82/25 odds

2. “The Dropout” — 37/10 odds

3. “Pam and Tommy” — 9/2 odds

4. “Obi-Wan Kenobi” — 9/2 odds

5. “Inventing Anna” — 9/2 odds

BEST TV MOVIE

1. “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” — 10/3 odds

2. “Prey” — 18/5 odds

3. “Fire Island” — 4/1 odds

4. “Hocus Pocus 2” — 9/2 odds

5. “Disney’s Pinocchio” — 9/2 odds

BEST VARIETY PROGRAM

1. “Saturday Night Live” — 10/3 odds

2. “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — 71/20 odds

3. “Jimmy Kimmel Live” — 9/2 odds

4. “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” — 9/2 odds

5. “Daily Show with Trevor Noah” — 9/2 odds

BEST REALITY SERIES

1. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” — 16/5 odds

2. “Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls” — 37/10 odds

3. “The Voice” — 9/2 odds

4. “Top Chef” — 9/2 odds

5. “The Amazing Race” — 9/2 odds

BEST NON-FICTION SERIES

1. “George Carlin’s American Dream” — 82/25 odds

2. “Lucy and Desi” — 19/5 odds

3. “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” — 4/1 odds

4. “60 Minutes” — 9/2 odds

5. “30 for 30” — 9/2 odds

