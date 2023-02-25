PGA Awards winners list in all 13 categories

The 34th Producers Guild of America Awards took place on Saturday, February 25 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The biggest award of the night, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, has historically been considered a strong prognosticator for the Best Picture Oscar each year. It’s the only major precursor that uses a ranked choice voting system like the Academy Awards. Scroll down for the 2023 PGA Awards winners list in three film and 10 TV categories.

The guild and the academy have only disagreed 10 times over the past three decades, with last year’s champ “CODA” claiming both prizes. This year, seven of the guild’s nominees also reaped Oscar bids: “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “The Fabelmans,” “Tár,” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” The other two PGA nominees, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and “The Whale” was replaced by “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Triangle of Sadness” and “Women Talking” at the Academy Awards.

Another film category that pundits had their eyes on is the Best Animated Feature race, where the nominees were “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and “Turning Red.” And the seven documentary features nominated were “All That Breathes,” “Descendant,” “Fire of Love,” “Navalny,” “Nothing Compares,” “Retrograde” and “The Territory.”

On the TV side, the drama series lineup featured “Andor,” “Better Call Saul,” “Ozark,” “Severance” and “The White Lotus: Sicily.” And the comedy series nominees were “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry,” “The Bear,” “Hacks” and “Only Murders in the Building.”

Here are the complete results of the 2023 PGA Awards, with winners denoted in gold:

Best Picture

“Avatar: The Way of Water:

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“The Whale”

Best Animated Feature

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red”

Best Documentary Feature

“All That Breathes”

“Descendant”

“Fire of Love”

“Navalny”

“Nothing Compares”

“Retrograde”

“The Territory”

Best TV Drama Series

“Andor”

“Better Call Saul”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus”

Best TV Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Best TV Limited Series

“DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“The Dropout”

“Inventing Anna”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

“Pam & Tommy”

Best TV Movie

“Fire Island”

“Hocus Pocus 2”

“Pinocchio”

“Prey”

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Best TV Variety Program

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“Saturday Night Live”

Best TV Reality Series

“The Amazing Race”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Best Non-Fiction Series

“30 for 30”

“60 Minutes”

“George Carlin’s American Dream”

“Lucy and Desi”

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy”

Best Sports Program

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive”

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions”

“Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers”

“McEnroe”

X – “Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off”

Best Children’s Program

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock”

“Green Eggs and Ham”

X – “Sesame Street”

“Snoopy Presents: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown”

“Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant”

Best Short-Form Program

“Better Call Saul: Filmmaker Training”

“Love, Death + Robots”

X – “Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question”

“Sesame Street’s #ComingTogether Word of the Day Series”

“Tales of the Jedi”

The Innovation Award

“Dance Monsters” (Lime Pictures)

“Experience Yosemite” (CityLights)

“Ghostbusters VR Academy” (HOLOGATE)

“LeMusk – A Cinematic Sensory Experience” (Intel Corporation)

“Lustration” (New Canvas)

“On The Morning You Wake” (To the End of the World)(ASTREA)

“OXYMORE by Jean-Michel Jarre” (VRROOM)

“PerfectoVerse” (Watch and Play)

“Space Explorers: Artemis Ascending” (Felix and Paul Studios, with participation of MeetMo) (Meta Quest)

X – “Stay Alive, My Son” (UME Studios)

“Stranger Things Immersive Watch Party” (Sawhorse Productions)

“Verizon Pepsi Halftime Ultra Pass” (R/GA)

