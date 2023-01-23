2023 Razzie Awards nominations include 12-year-old girl in Worst Actress, two-time Oscar winner in Worst Actor & Supporting Actor

If you thought the Razzie Awards learned a lesson last year about bullying, decency and humanity when they graciously rescinded an “award” they’d given to Bruce Willis due to his failing health, you’d be dead wrong. This year’s Golden Raspberry “honorees” include a 12-year-old girl (wait — how is that okay?) in Worst Actress, Ryan Kiera Armstrong (“Firestarter”). Also recognized is movie star Tom Hanks in Worst Actor (“Disney’s Pinocchio”) and Worst Supporting Actor (“Elvis”) — he of course is a two-time Oscar winner for “Philadelphia” (1993) and “Forrest Gump” (1994). Scroll down to see all of the 2023 Razzie Awards nominations.

The biggest film nominee this year is Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde,” which scored a jaw-dropping eight bids including Worst Picture and Worst Supporting Actor x2 for Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams. Luckily, Best Actress Oscar hopeful Ana de Armas was spared.

SEEOscar predictions in all 23 categories

Next in line with seven noms is “Good Mourning,” which the Razzies declare is “a laugh-free stoner comedy achieving the rare feat of scoring a perfect ZERO on Rotten Tomatoes.”

And coming in with six citations is “Disney’s Pinocchio” (not to be confused with Oscar contender “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”). The organization calls the Hanks remake “wholly unnecessary (and oddly creepy).”

Five-time nominee “Morbius” is referred to as “the year’s most ridiculed movie,” with Worst Actor nominee Jared Leto earning a bid for playing the titular supervillain role.

As is tradition, the “winners” of the 43rd Razzie Awards will be unveiled on “Oscar Eve,” Saturday, March 11, 2023. The awards are voted on by Golden Raspberry members, a group that reportedly spans “almost every continent and 49 U.S. States, except one of the Carolinas.”

WORST PICTURE

“Blonde”

“Disney’s Pinocchio”

“Good Mourning”

“The King’s Daughter”

“Morbius”

WORST ACTOR

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), “Good Mourning”

Pete Davidson (Voice Only), “Marmaduke”

Tom Hanks (As Gepetto), “Disney’s Pinocchio”

Jared Leto, “Morbius”

Sylvester Stallone, “Samaritan”

WORST ACTRESS

Ryan Kiera Armstrong, “Firestarter”

Bryce Dallas Howard, “Jurassic Park: Dominion”

Diane Keaton, “Mack & Rita”

Kaya Scodelario, “The King’s Daughter”

Alicia Silverstone, “The Requin”

WORST REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL

“Blonde”

BOTH “365 Days” Sequels – “365 Days: This Day” & “The Next 365 Days” [a Razzie BOGO]

“Disney’s Pinocchio”

“Firestarter”

“Jurassic World: Dominion”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Adria Arjona, “Morbius”

Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only), “Disney’s Pinocchio”

Penelope Cruz, “The 355”

Bingbing Fan, “The 355” & “The King’s Daughter”

Mira Sorvino, “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Pete Davidson (Cameo Role), “Good Mourning”

Tom Hanks, “Elvis”

Xavier Samuel, “Blonde”

Mod Sun, “Good Mourning”

Evan Williams, “Blonde”

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, “Good Mourning”

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene, “Blonde”

Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent), “Elvis”

Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women, “Blonde”

The Two “365 Days” Sequels (both Released in 2022)

WORST DIRECTOR

Judd Apatow, “The Bubble”

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, “Good Mourning”

Andrew Dominik, “Blonde”

Daniel Espinosa, “Morbius”

Robert Zemeckis, “Disney’s Pinocchio”

WORST SCREENPLAY

“Blonde” / Written for the Screen by Andrew Dominik, Adapted from the “Bio-Novel” by Joyce Carol Oates

“Disney’s Pinocchio” / Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis & Chris Weitz (Not Authorized by the Estate of Carlo Collodi)

“Good Mourning” / “Written” by Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun

“Jurassic World: Dominion” / Screenplay by Emily Carmichael & Colin Treverrow,Story by Treverrow & Derek Connolly

“Morbius” / Screen Story and Screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless

NOMINATIONS PER PICTURE

Blonde = 8

Picture, 2 Supporting Actors, 2 Screen Couples, Remake, Director and Screenplay

Good Mourning = 7

Picture, Actor, 2 Supporting Actors, Screen Couple, Director and Screenplay

Disney’s Pinocchio = 6

Picture, Actor, Supporting Actress, Remake, Director and Screenplay

Morbius = 5

Picture, Actor, Supporting Actress, Director and Screenplay

The King’s Daughter = 3

Picture, Actress and Supporting Actress

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions