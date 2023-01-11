Editors’ slugfest: 2023 SAG Awards nominations review of OMG surprises and WTF snubs [WATCH]

Moments after the Screen Actors Guild Awards announced their 2023 slate of nominations in film and TV, Gold Derby’s Editors got together to dish all of the OMG surprises and WTF snubs. Marcus James Dixon, Daniel Montgomery, Denton Davidson and Ray Richmond also gave their early forecasts for who they think will win in the six film and nine television races. Do YOUR predictions line up with theirs? Watch the Editors’ slugfest review video above and then be sure to make your 2023 SAG Awards picks at Gold Derby.

Starting with Best Film Ensemble, Daniel has just two words to say about “Women Talking” making the cut: “Thank goodness!” As he explains, “I was worried there for a minute,” alluding to how the movie got snubbed at the Golden Globes for picture and director. The other five SAG Award nominees are “Babylon,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Fabelmans.”

“I don’t know what is going to win at this point,” Marcus exasperatingly states. “You could make a case for all five of these really. I may just stick it out with ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ — I’ve had that the whole season, so we’ll see what happens.

Denton agrees that “EEAAO” is “probably the frontrunner at this point,” particularly since it got all four solo actors in: Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu.

Ray makes a bold statement that he doesn’t see “The Fabelmans” being a “real contender in this category” anymore because of the shocking snub of Michelle Williams. He adds, “I think ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ has got to be the favorite, with ‘Banshees’ maybe a semi-close second.”

Switching over to Best Drama Ensemble, Marcus reminds viewers that the biggest ensembles often win, so that could mean great news for “The White Lotus: Sicily,” which boasts a whopping 21 cast members, more than any TV show. “That happens a lot,” he notes. “A lot of times it’s the biggest or the most diverse or the most female-friendly. Remember how many times ‘Orange is the New Black’ or ‘Downton Abbey’ won.”

“I would love to see ‘Better Call Saul’ get something,” sighs Ray. “It’s the ultimate bridesmaid at this point. But I fear that it’s probably not going to happen.” He also makes the case for “Ozark” to pull out a victory as part of a “farewell swan song.”

All editors agree that “Abbott Elementary” is the favorite to win Best Comedy Ensemble. “There’s no show like ‘Abbott Elementary’ that gets more of a reaction from people,” Denton proclaims. “I mean, everyone loves and watches this show and even though it’s one of the newer shows, everyone has seen it.” Daniel sums it up by saying, “‘Abbott’ is pure ensemble … it has this one pretty safely.”

PREDICT the 2023 SAG Award winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions