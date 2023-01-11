Experts slugfest: SAG Awards nominations snubs (Michelle Williams!) and surprises (Adam Sandler!)

Ana de Armas! Adam Sandler! But where the hell is Michelle Williams? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break down the snubs and surprises of Wednesday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations.

Just like last year, there was a big shocker in the lead actress lineup. De Armas made it in for “Blonde” over the widely predicted Williams (“The Fabelmans”). Golden Globe snubbee Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) also got in. So where does the Oscar race stand now? And might AMPAS end up nominating Williams in supporting actress, which is starting to solidify?

The fifth and final spot in Best Actor at the Oscars remains up for grabs as the Sandman himself made the SAG cut for “Hustle.” What do the basketball drama and “Blonde” have in common? They’re both on Netflix, SAG-AFTRA’s favorite streaming service. Sandler is still a long shot at Oscar, but with neither Tom Cruise (“Top Gun: Maverick”) and Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”) hitting SAG, who has the edge?

Elsewhere, we discuss “The Banshees of Inisherin’s” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once’s” leading five bids, the much-welcomed surprises in the TV nominations, and make our Critics Choice Awards predictions.

