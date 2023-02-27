2023 SAG Awards live blog: Let’s dish the best, worst and craziest moments of the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

The Gold Derby editors and contributors can’t stifle what we think of every moment of the SAG Awards. Keep up-to-date with our live blog musings on the best, worst and craziest moments of the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Read commentary from our team of journalists who cover the awards beat year-round.

We’ll keep you up-to-date on the results of these awards, which have about a success rate of about 75% when it comes to predicting the winners of the four individual acting awards at the Oscars.

The SAG Awards nominating committee spread the wealth, with “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” being the only two movies to merit five nominations (ensemble plus four individual stars). Over on the TV side, “Ozark” reaped four bids for its final season.

SEE 2023 SAG Awards: Full winners list in the 6 film and 9 TV categories

Refresh the page to see the most recent comments on top.

Daniel Montgomery: Feckin’ censors Rob Licuria: Americans really don’t like f’n cursing! Janelle James is so funny!!! Can she please host an awards show soon. is so funny!!! Can she please host an awards show soon. Charlie Bright: Did they seriously censor Jamie Lee Curtis on a Netflix broadcast???

Rob Licuria: Niecy Nash-Betts is all of us.

David Buchanan: I love when these awards shows take advantage of the Martins!

Marcus James Dixon: The “Only Murders” trio can do no wrong in my book. A+ intro!

