SAG Experts slugfest: Will ‘Glass Onion’ do what ‘Knives Out’ couldn’t?

There is no rest for the weary because hours after the Golden Globe Awards, nominations for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards will be announced on Wednesday. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to make their film and TV predictions.

Oscar favorites “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” could both max out with five nominations, but one feels more susceptible to an ensemble snub. The ensemble lineup could be more “popcorn” than “prestige” with a lot of hits in play, including “Elvis,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Woman King” and “Glass Onion.” “Knives Out” (2019) missed out on a bid last time, but we discuss why the sequel has the edge now. And after missing out on a Golden Globe nomination, can Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) rebound in a category that basically had a slot reserved for SAG queen Viola Davis (“The Woman King”)?

SEE Experts slugfest: 2023 Golden Globe winner predictions — will ‘Everything Everywhere’ win everything?

On the TV end, there’ll be new winners in almost all the categories. After the first season competed in limited last year, “The White Lotus: Sicily” is in drama this time around and feels all but guaranteed an ensemble nomination, especially with the finale having aired right after voting started. Speaking of perfect timing, “Wednesday” also exploded shortly before voting started and we know how much SAG-AFTRA loves Netflix.

