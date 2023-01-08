SAG Awards nominations predictions: Our official odds in 13 film and TV categories

This year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards may not have a TV home just yet (TNT and TBS said no thanks to airing the 29th ceremony), but that won’t stop us from predicting who we think will be nominated on the morning of Wednesday, January 11. Scroll down for Gold Derby’s 2023 SAG Awards nominations predictions in 13 film and TV categories, with our projected winners highlighted in gold.

Our official odds are based on the combined predictions in film and in television from thousands of Gold Derby users, including Expert journalists from major media outlets, the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby, the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting the last televised Golden Globes, and the All-Star Top 24 who had the best prediction scores when you combine the last two televised Globes ceremonies. Make or update your own predictions here in our predictions center.

On the film side, the cast of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” looks to be the one to beat. The multi-verse dramedy is predicted to nab an ensemble bid as well as individual notices for Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan. The SAG ensemble lineup is likely to be rounded out by “The Fabelmans,” “Women Talking,” “Glass Onion” and “The Woman King.”

Over on the TV side, watch out for both “The Crown” and “Abbott Elementary” to score a whopping five bids apiece for their ensemble casts and for four solo actors. Our odds-makers say “The Crown” will be joined by “Severance,” “The White Lotus: Sicily,” “Better Call Saul” and “House of the Dragon” and “Abbott Elementary” will compete against “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “The Bear” and “Barry.”

FILM

BEST FILM ENSEMBLE

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 39/10 odds

“The Fabelmans” — 4/1 odds

“Women Talking” — 11/2 odds

“Glass Onion” — 6/1 odds

“The Woman King” — 15/2 odds

BEST FILM ACTRESS

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 69/20

Cate Blanchett, “TÁR” — 37/10

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans” — 9/2

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till” — 5/1

Viola Davis, “The Woman King” — 11/2

BEST FILM ACTOR

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale” — 7/2

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin” — 39/10

Austin Butler, “Elvis” — 4/1

Bill Nighy, “Living” — 13/2

Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick” — 15/2

BEST FILM SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin” — 4/1

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 5/1

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — 13/2

Janelle Monae, “Glass Onion” — 15/2

Jessie Buckley, “Women Talking” — 8/1

BEST FILM SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 10/3

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin” — 39/10

Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans” — 6/1

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse” — 9/1

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans” — 10/1

TV

BEST TV DRAMA ENSEMBLE

“The Crown” — 71/20

“Severance” — 9/2

“The White Lotus: Sicily” — 11/2

“Better Call Saul” — 6/1

“House of the Dragon” — 7/2

BEST TV DRAMA ACTOR

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” — 69/20

Adam Scott, “Severance” — 9/2

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” — 5/1

Dominic West, “The Crown” — 9/1

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown” — 19/2

BEST TV DRAMA ACTRESS

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown” — 39/10

Zendaya, “Euphoria” — 4/1

Laura Linney, “Ozark” — 5/1

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown” — 6/1

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus: Sicily” — 8/1

BEST TV COMEDY ENSEMBLE

“Abbott Elementary” — 82/25

“Hacks” — 4/1

“Only Murders in the Building” — 4/1

“The Bear” — 13/2

“Barry” — 8/1

BEST TV COMEDY ACTOR

Bill Hader, “Barry” — 18/5

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” — 19/5

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” — 9/2

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” — 5/1

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary” — 7/1

BEST TV COMEDY ACTRESS

Jean Smart, “Hacks” — 17/5

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” — 37/10

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” — 9/2

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” — 10/1

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” — 21/2

BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED ACTOR

Evan Peters, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” — 37/10

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven” — 9/2

Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy” — 9/2

Colin Firth, “The Staircase” — 7/1

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird” — 19/2

BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED ACTRESS

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” — 16/5

Lily James, “Pam and Tommy” — 4/1

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna” — 5/1

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” — 11/2

Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy” — 9/1

