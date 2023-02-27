Experts slugfest: 2023 SAG Awards recap — what does ‘Everything Everywhere’s’ historic sweep mean for the Oscars?

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” did, in fact, win everything it could at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break down the film’s SAG Awards dominance, which followed its Producers Guild of America Awards victory, and what this all means for the Oscars.

Our odds had “Everything Everywhere” taking three wins on Sunday, but it did even better with four: ensemble, lead actress for Michelle Yeoh, supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan, and a surprise supporting actress win for Jamie Lee Curtis. It is the first film to win four awards total and the first to win three individual prizes in one night. Curtis overcame her own co-star, Stephanie Hsu (so “Everything Everywhere” did not lose a category it was nominated in), and frontrunner Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), who has now lost back-to-back industry awards after Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) took BAFTA last week. So who’s winning the supporting actress Oscar now? And does Yeoh’s first major precursor victory over Cate Blanchett (“TÁR”) give her the edge in Best Actress?

Experts slugfest: SAG and PGA Awards winner predictions — will 'Everything Everywhere' win everything?

For the first time since BAFTA became an Oscar precursor, the Brits and SAG disagreed on the four acting winners. Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) took lead actor honors over BAFTA champ Austin Butler (“Elvis”), setting up a juicy battle for the Oscar while “Banshees” star Colin Farrell has seemingly faded since his Globe win. “Banshees” had the dubious honor of being the first film to go 0-5 at SAG.

Elsewhere, we discuss the upsets on the TV side and PGA winners.

Email your questions at slugfests@goldderby.com.

Timestamps:

Intro and general thoughts (0:00)

SAG film winners (1:51)

“EEAAO” at the Oscars (16:00)

SAG TV winners (22:00)

Other SAG thoughts (29:00)

PGA winners (41:35)

Final thoughts (43:50)

