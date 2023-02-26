2023 SAG Awards TV live blog: ‘Stranger Things’ wins first trophy of the night [UPDATING LIVE]

Heading into the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 26, HBO’s “The White Lotus: Sicily” and ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” were expected to come away with two TV trophies apiece: drama ensemble plus Jennifer Coolidge for the former, and comedy ensemble plus Quinta Brunson for the latter. Did Gold Derby’s predictions come true, or were there more than a few surprise winners among the nine television categories? Read on for our minute-by-minute 2023 SAG Awards TV live blog.

Other television shows that our Experts, Editors and Users predicted to earn trophies on Sunday night were “Better Call Saul” (for Bob Odenkirk), “The Bear” (for Jeremy Allen White), “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (for Evan Peters), “The Dropout” (for Amanda Seyfried) and “House of the Dragon” (for stunt ensemble).

As a reminder, the TV side was guaranteed to have multiple new champions this year since most of last year’s winners (things like “Ted Lasso,” “Squid Game” and “Succession”) didn’t air within the 2022 calendar year eligibility period. Indeed, only Jean Smart (“Hacks”) was eligible to repeat her victory.

This year’s kudos streamed live on Netflix’s YouTube channel from Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California. Besides the nine TV winners and six film champs, Sally Field also received her Life Achievement Award. These awards are voted on by approximately 160,000 members of the SAG-AFTRA foundation.

2:54 p.m. — The first television award of the evening is Best TV Stunt Ensemble, and it’s handed out on the red carpet to “Stranger Things” — congrats! This was the stunt team’s first win on their third nomination — they previously lost to “Game of Thrones” in both 2017 and 2019. The other nominees were “Andor,” “The Boys,” “House of the Dragon” and” “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” It’s always weird how the guild treats the stunt races like afterthoughts, but at least they reward them in the first place, right?

3:01 p.m. — Heads up: the rest of the TV categories will be presented live on the streaming show beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT/ET, so feel free to grab some popcorn while you wait.

