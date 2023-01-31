The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced on January 11 in film and television, as voted on by members of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. Who will prevail in the category of Best Drama Ensemble during Netflix’s YouTube ceremony on Sunday, February 26? This year’s five nominated television casts are: “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “Ozark,” “Severance” and “The White Lotus: Sicily.”

Scroll down to see Gold Derby’s 2023 SAG Awards TV Predictions for Best Drama Ensemble, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our SAG Awards odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting the winners last time, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

SEE SAG Awards nominations: Full list in 6 movie and 9 TV categories

2023 SAG Awards TV Predictions: Best Drama Ensemble

Predicted Winners (in odds order)

1. “The White Lotus: Sicily” — 16/5 odds

Last year, HBO’s white-hot “Lotus” competed in the limited series categories where it scored a pair of bids for Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett. Now that it’s been deemed a drama by the SAG Awards because of the fact that it has returning characters, the show is eligible in the ensemble race for the first time … and it’s predicted to win. Besides Coolidge, the Sicily-set sequel boasts the following roster of performers: F. Murray Abraham, Paolo Camilli, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Federico Ferrante, Bruno Gouery, Beatrice Grannò, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Eleonora Romandini, Federico Scribani, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, Leo Woodall and Francesco Zecca.

Experts predicting: Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Eric Deggans (NPR), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Susan King (Gold Derby), Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby), Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Tim Gray (Variety)

2. “Better Call Saul” — 4/1 odds

After six seasons on the air, AMC’s intricate “Breaking Bad” spin-off recently said goodbye with an instant fan-favorite series finale in which Bob Odenkirk‘s Saul Goodman went to jail for a whole host of drug-related crimes. This year, Odenkirk and Jonathan Banks (as fixer Mike Ehrmantraut) both received solo citations and ensemble listings, while the rest of the eligible cast members are Ed Begley Jr., Tony Dalton, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian and Rhea Seehorn.

Experts predicting: None

3. “The Crown” — 4/1 odds

The fifth season of Netflix’s regal drama swapped out the main cast members yet again, with Imelda Staunton taking over as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce stepping in as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville now portraying Princess Margaret and solo nominee Elizabeth Debicki embodying Princess Diana. “The Crown” is a favorite of the SAG Awards, having previously won this category twice before, in 2019 and 2020. This year’s cast nominees are Debicki, Claudia Harrison, Andrew Havill, Manville, Jonny Lee Miller, Flora Montgomery, James Murray, Pryce, Ed Sayer, Staunton, Marcia Warren, Dominic West and Olivia Williams.

Experts predicting: None

4. “Severance” — 9/2 odds

This Apple Tv+ sci-fi hit stars Adam Scott as a worker at Lumon Industries, which requires its employees to undergo memory wipes when they arrive at work so they can stay focused on the job at hand. Besides the all-important cast nom, “Severance” also picked up a solo mention for Scott. The other eligible ensemble members are Patricia Arquette, Michael Chernus, Zach Cherry, Michael Cumpsty, Dichen Lachman, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, John Turturro and Christopher Walken.

Experts predicting: None

5. “Ozark” — 9/2 odds

For its final season, Netflix’s gritty drama about drug laundering is nominated more times (four) than any other TV show: ensemble, male actor (Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde), female actress (Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde) and female actress (Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore). The entire eligible cast list consists of Bateman, Nelson Bonilla, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Skylar Gaertner, Garner, Alfonso Herrera, Sofia Hublitz, Kevin L. Johnson, Katrina Lenk, Linney, Adam Rothenberg, Felix Solls, Charlie Tahan, Richard Thomas and Damian Young.

Experts predicting: None

PREDICT the 2023 SAG Awards winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions